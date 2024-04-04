Trump campaign, RNC triple fundraising in March to $65.6 million

USA

Reuters
04 April, 2024, 08:55 am
Last modified: 04 April, 2024, 08:58 am

Related News

Trump campaign, RNC triple fundraising in March to $65.6 million

With March's fundraising, the Trump campaign and RNC said they ended the month with over $93.1 million cash on hand

Reuters
04 April, 2024, 08:55 am
Last modified: 04 April, 2024, 08:58 am
Former US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
Former US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The election campaign of former US President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee said on Wednesday they raised over $65.6 million in March, more than three times the amount raised in February.

WHY IT IS IMPORTANT

Democrat Joe Biden's re-election campaign has routinely surpassed Trump's in fundraising ahead of the 5 Nov election.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The March figures released by Trump and the RNC showed a rise in Trump's fundraising after his last rival for the Republican nomination, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, dropped out of the presidential race early in that month.

Biden's campaign has not yet disclosed its fundraising figures for March, but organizers said they raised over $25 million in a single high-profile event in late March.

BY THE NUMBERS

With March's fundraising, the Trump campaign and RNC said they ended the month with over $93.1 million cash on hand.

Trump's campaign, together with a joint fundraising committee, pulled in over $20 million in February compared with more than $53 million raised by Biden's re-election effort that month. Biden's campaign had over $155 million in cash on hand at the end of February.

Trump aims to raise $33 million in an April 6 fundraiser, a source familiar with the Republican's plans said last month.

CONTEXT

Democratic candidates have raised more money in support of White House bids than their Republican counterparts in all election cycles after 2004. Money, however is not always an predictor of success; Trump beat Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016 even though she raised far more cash than he did.

Biden and Trump will compete in an election rematch that opinion polls suggest will be extremely close.

Trump currently leads Biden in six battleground states, according to a Wall Street Journal poll released on Wednesday.

World+Biz

Donald Trump / US

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

'Hello, can you speak English?': A dive into what happens when you respond to these suspicious calls

16m | Panorama
Aerial view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland on 26 March. Photo: REUTERS

Will bridge collapse hurt global supply chains?

20h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Manage your money: Personal finance tips for Gen Z

21h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Learn a new language F.A.S.T

21h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Top 3 players with the highest value increases in 2024

Top 3 players with the highest value increases in 2024

12h | Videos
This Eid trade will be thousands crores of taka

This Eid trade will be thousands crores of taka

11m | Videos
The jobless workers are suffering

The jobless workers are suffering

1h | Videos
The shoe production target for Eid-ul-Fitr has dropped to half

The shoe production target for Eid-ul-Fitr has dropped to half

13h | Videos