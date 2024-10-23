Trump campaign accuses UK's Labour Party of election 'interference'

USA

Reuters
23 October, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 01:40 pm

Related News

Trump campaign accuses UK's Labour Party of election 'interference'

The campaign has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission in Washington, calling for an immediate investigation into what it called "apparent illegal foreign national contributions made by the Labour Party of the United Kingdom and accepted by Harris for President"

Reuters
23 October, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 01:40 pm
There is a very good chance that a Republican government led by Donald Trump could take over in the US this November. Photo: Reuters
There is a very good chance that a Republican government led by Donald Trump could take over in the US this November. Photo: Reuters

Donald Trump's campaign has accused British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour Party of "blatant foreign interference" in the US presidential election after its volunteers travelled to the United States to help campaign for Kamala Harris.

The campaign has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission in Washington, calling for an immediate investigation into what it called "apparent illegal foreign national contributions made by the Labour Party of the United Kingdom and accepted by Harris for President".

The complaint cited media reports and a now deleted LinkedIn post from Sofia Patel, head of operations at Britain's Labour Party, who wrote that "nearly 100" current and former Labour party staff would be travelling to the US in the coming weeks to help elect Harris, the Democratic vice-president.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Those searching for foreign interference in our elections need to look no further than [the] LinkedIn post," the letter of complaint said. "The interference is occurring in plain sight."

The centre-left Labour Party, which sees the US Democrats as its sister party, swept to power in July. Starmer has since sought to build ties with Trump, meeting him at his Trump Tower during a visit to New York in September.

Starmer, travelling on a flight to Samoa, told reporters he did not expect the complaint to strain relations with Trump if he wins the election on Nov. 5, adding Labour volunteers had gone to pretty much every US election.

"They're doing it in their spare time, they're doing it as volunteers, they're staying I think with other volunteers over there," he said.

"That's what they've done in previous elections, that's what they're doing in this election and that's really straightforward."

World+Biz / Politics

US Election 2024 / Donald Trump / Keir Starmer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

1d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

1d | Panorama
Info-graphic: TBS

What does human development mean?

19m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

3d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Plan by Consumers' Directorate to keep prices of eggs and chicken at tolerable level

Plan by Consumers' Directorate to keep prices of eggs and chicken at tolerable level

19m | Videos
What Consumer Directorate says about egg syndicates?

What Consumer Directorate says about egg syndicates?

34m | Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister called on Bangladesh to release Indian fishermen

West Bengal Chief Minister called on Bangladesh to release Indian fishermen

19m | Videos
Safieddin was killed three weeks ago: IDF

Safieddin was killed three weeks ago: IDF

1h | Videos