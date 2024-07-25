Trump calls Kamala Harris 'lunatic' in first rally since Biden exit

Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump speaks, as he holds a campaign rally for the first time with his running mate, Republican vice presidential nominee U.S. Senator JD Vance (R-OH) in Grand Rapids, Michigan, US July 20, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File photo

Donald Trump launched a volley of attacks against US Vice President Kamala Harris Wednesday, calling her a "radical left lunatic" in his first rally since she became the de facto Democratic Party nominee for November's election.

In a speech where he also claimed that Harris was in favour of the "execution" of babies due to her position on abortions, the former president and Republican nominee said: "She is a radical left lunatic who will destroy our country."

"We're not going to let that happen," he told a crowd in North Carolina, repeatedly mispronouncing Harris's first name.

Trump's address comes as Harris, 59, hits the campaign trail armed with President Joe Biden's endorsement -- after his historic decision over the weekend not to seek reelection.

The 78-year-old Republican had been attacking Biden over his age, but is now being forced to pivot as he has become the oldest nominee in US history.

Execution of a baby

Trump turned his aim at Harris on Wednesday, saying she was "the ultra liberal driving force behind every single Biden catastrophe."

From dubbing her "Lyin' Kamala" to alleging that her record on the border has allowed communities to be "ravaged by migrant crime," he charged that "she's unfit to lead."

He also raised the politically explosive issue of abortion, after Harris pledged to put abortion rights at the centre of her campaign and to fight for the right to control one's own body.

"She wants abortions in the eighth and ninth month of pregnancy. That's fine with her, right up until birth and even after birth, the execution of a baby," Trump claimed.

Harris has notably accused Trump of seeking to ban the procedure, previously saying that "we trust women to make decisions about their own bodies."

New victim

Trump alleged Wednesday that Democratic Party leaders ousted Biden in an "undemocratic" way, saying: "Now we have a new victim to defeat."

"If we start beating her in the polls by 10 or 15 points, are they going to bring in a third candidate?" he added.

Trump accused Harris of covering up Biden's "mental unfitness" too.

Earlier Wednesday, the White House denied it had covered up any possible decline in Biden's health prior to his decision to drop out of the presidential election race.

Harris's candidacy has stirred enthusiasm among Democrats after weeks of turmoil over Biden, who came under pressure after a disastrous debate performance against Trump last month.

On Tuesday, Harris whipped up a rapturous crowd at her first rally since effectively clinching the Democratic presidential nomination, while launching new attacks on Trump for trying to "take the country backward."

While Biden used to target Trump as a threat to democracy, Harris has adopted a more personal and targeted approach, focusing on his record as a felon.

She pointed to her work as a California prosecutor dealing with what she said were "predators" and "fraudsters" before adding: "So hear me when I say I know Donald Trump's type."