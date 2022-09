U.S. President Donald Trump pauses during address at campaign rally at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, U.S., August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Files

Ex-president Donald Trump branded his successor Joe Biden an "enemy of the state" during a rally in Pennsylvania Saturday, as he slammed last month's FBI raid of his Florida home.

Trump said the raid was a "travesty of justice" and warned it would produce "a backlash the likes of which nobody has ever seen."

"The danger to democracy comes from the radical left. Not from the right," he told cheering supporters.