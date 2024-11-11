Trump appoints former immigration official Tom Homan as US 'border czar'

Then Former Acting Director of US Immigration And Customs Enforcement (ICE) Tom Homan in Washington, US, September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

US President-elect Donald Trump said on Sunday that Tom Homan, the former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), will be in charge of the country's borders in his new administration.

Homan will be "in charge of our nation's borders ("The Border Czar"), including, but not limited to, the Southern Border, the Northern Border, all Maritime, and Aviation Security," Trump said in a post, opens new tab on his Truth Social platform.

Homan, who served in Trump administration for a year and a half during his first term, is also a contender for secretary of homeland security.

Trump made cracking down on illegal immigration the central element of his campaign, promising mass deportations. He frequently praised Homan during the campaign, and Homan often hit the trail to rally supporters.

Trump added in his Truth Social post that Homan will be in charge of the deportation of illegal immigrants.

The president-elect is meeting with potential candidates to serve in his administration before his Jan. 20 inauguration as president.

CNN reported on Sunday that Trump had offered Republican Representative Elise Stefanik the job as US ambassador to the United Nations.