Trump announces his own superhero trading cards

Donald Trump has introduced his very own superhero trading card to the world.

The former US President made the official announcement for the Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection with a picture of himself in a superhero costume, cape, and "Trump Champion" belt, reports The Guardian.

On Wednesday, Trump used his Truth Social media platform – launched after he was thrown off Twitter for inciting the Capitol attack – to trail a "major announcement".

Donald Trump making a "major announcement" tomorrow. Unless it's "I'm guilty, and turning myself in", no one cares. pic.twitter.com/dJvyh1X4xV— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 14, 2022

In the video, Trump was heard saying "America needs a superhero" over an animation of himself standing outside Trump Tower while ripping open his suit to reveal a superhero costume and shooting lasers from his eyes.

On the day of the announcement, Trump said he was merely offering supporters "limited edition cards featur[ing] amazing ART of my Life & Career", which he promised would prove "very much like a baseball card but hopefully much more exciting".

Just when you thought this grifter couldn't humiliate himself any more than he already has, there's this. THIS is what the big announcement was. pic.twitter.com/npsjPNYpBA— John Kiriakou (@JohnKiriakou) December 15, 2022

The cards, the declared candidate for the Republican nomination in 2024 said, cost "Only $99 each" and "would make a great Christmas gift".

"Don't Wait," Trump added. "They will be gone, I believe, very quickly!"

The former US president is in need of funds due to the recent unprecedented legal jeopardy over his business and political affairs.

According to the polls regarding the GOP nominations in 2024, Trump has slipped behind the Florida governor, Ron DeSantis, in surveys carried out by USA Today, CNN, and the Wall Street Journal.

On Thursday, amid widespread mockery, Santiago Mayer, executive director of Voters Tomorrow, wrote: "Donald Trump's major announcement is that he's selling his own Pokémon cards."

Philip Bump, a Washington Post columnist, said Trump was "losing the plot".

"Just when you thought this grifter couldn't humiliate himself any more than he already has," wrote John Kiriakou, a CIA whistleblower turned author, "there's this. THIS is what the big announcement was."

Ginger Gibson, a senior Washington editor for NBC Digital, wrote: "Donald Trump's 'major announcement' appears to be that he still thinks people will give him $99 when he asks."