Trump after arraignment: This is a very sad day for America

USA

Reuters
04 August, 2023, 08:35 am
Last modified: 04 August, 2023, 08:40 am

Related News

Trump after arraignment: This is a very sad day for America

Reuters
04 August, 2023, 08:35 am
Last modified: 04 August, 2023, 08:40 am
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he attends a rally in Warren, Michigan, U.S., October 1, 2022. REUTERS/Chery Dieu-Nalio/File Photo
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he attends a rally in Warren, Michigan, U.S., October 1, 2022. REUTERS/Chery Dieu-Nalio/File Photo

Former US President Donald Trump said after his arraignment on charges of trying to overturn the 2020 election that it was a "very sad day for America."

"This is a persecution of a political opponent. This was never supposed to happen in America," Trump said before boarding his plane to return to New Jersey after the court hearing.

Trump himself has been accused of using government power for political gain. Republican Trump's first of two impeachments, in 2019, was for pressuring Ukraine to investigate his Democratic rival Joe Biden. Senate Republicans acquitted him of those charges.

World+Biz

Donald Trump / USA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The CH-R GR Sport fuses style, performance, and a hint of sportiness to spice up the mundane crossover, to appeal to those people who are into cars. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Toyota CH-R GR Sport: Same engine, new personality

9h | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

The 'Pied Piper' of Akkelpur: Hunting mice for 45 years

17h | Panorama
The cargo area of China-Europe railway express at Urumqi, Xinjiang. Photo: TBS

World weighs gains as China's Xinjiang gears to be New Silk Road gateway

1d | Panorama
How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

First drone delivery service in UK

First drone delivery service in UK

7h | TBS World
The story of Umoja, a village without men in Kenya

The story of Umoja, a village without men in Kenya

4h | TBS World
7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

1d | TBS Career
World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

1d | TBS Science

Most Read

1
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

2
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

3
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

5
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee