Top Senate Republican blasts Biden's 'rant' on voter rights, vows to oppose bill

USA

Reuters
13 January, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 09:18 am

Related News

Top Senate Republican blasts Biden's 'rant' on voter rights, vows to oppose bill

McConnell accused the president of giving "a deliberately divisive speech that was designed to pull our country further apart."

Reuters
13 January, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 09:18 am
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks after late-night passage of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill to repair the nation&#039;s airports, roads and bridges, at the White House in Washington, DC, US November 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks after late-night passage of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill to repair the nation's airports, roads and bridges, at the White House in Washington, DC, US November 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

Top US Senate Republican Mitch McConnell on Wednesday blasted President Joe Biden's push for a voting-rights bill, underscoring the difficulty Biden's Democrats face in trying to steer legislation through a Congress they narrowly control.

Biden has called for Democrats to jettison the chamber's longstanding "filibuster" rule requiring 60 of the 100 senators to agree to advance most legislation, a move that McConnell said would irreparably damage the Senate.

"The president's rant yesterday was incoherent, incorrect and beneath his office," McConnell said on the Senate floor, referring to Biden's speech in Atlanta on Tuesday in which he appealed for voting-rights legislation and called Republicans cowardly for not supporting it.

McConnell accused the president of giving "a deliberately divisive speech that was designed to pull our country further apart."

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters the administration was disappointed by McConnell's opposition to the bill.

"It is even more disappointing that someone who has supported and advocated for voting rights in the past ... is on the other side of this argument now," Psaki said.

Top News / World+Biz

Republican / Biden

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed, the former Governor of Bangladesh Bank. Illustration: TBS

‘Unless BB controls discretionary forces, no monetary policy will bring intended results’

19h | Panorama
‘We are thrilled, but we don’t know what tomorrow will bring us. This has never been done before,’ Dr Bartley Griffith, one of the surgeons, told The New York Times.

Pig’s heart saves a man: A dream come true in medical science

21h | Panorama
Washington needs an economic policy for Asia—one that tries to do actual good for the region instead of furthering only abstract US interests. Photo: Bloomberg

America’s Asia strategy has reached a dead end

1d | Panorama
Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh

‘The Department of Environment needs a complete overhaul’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pitha Utsab going on at Shilpakala

Pitha Utsab going on at Shilpakala

11h | Videos
Cambodia's landmine-sniffing hero Magawa is no more

Cambodia's landmine-sniffing hero Magawa is no more

15h | Videos
Tale of Savar's rose village

Tale of Savar's rose village

17h | Videos
Turkmenistan plans to close Gateway to Hell

Turkmenistan plans to close Gateway to Hell

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

5
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

6
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found