TikTok sued for 'massive' invasion of child privacy

USA

TBS Report
04 August, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 11:58 am

Related News

TikTok sued for 'massive' invasion of child privacy

The US Department of Justice said the company's practices amounted to “massive-scale” invasion of child privacy

TBS Report
04 August, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 11:58 am
US flag and TikTok logos are seen in this illustration taken, April 24, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
US flag and TikTok logos are seen in this illustration taken, April 24, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The United States has filed a new lawsuit against TikTok, alleging that the company has been collecting children's data and not responding when parents tried to delete their accounts, says the BBC.

The US Department of Justice said the company's practices amounted to "massive-scale" invasion of child privacy. 

This is in defiance of laws that require online companies to obtain parental consent to gather information for those under the age of 13.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Officials said the firm, and parent company ByteDance, were "repeat offenders", noting a similar case brought in 2019.

TikTok disputed the claims and said it was "proud" of its efforts to protect children.

It said it proactively removed underage users and had voluntarily put in place protections, such as default screen-time limits and additional privacy guards for minors.

"We disagree with these allegations, many of which relate to past events and practices that are factually inaccurate or have been addressed," a spokesperson said.

"We are proud of our efforts to protect children, and we will continue to update and improve the platform."

The complaint ramps up the pressure on TikTok and Chinese parent company ByteDance, which were already battling the US over a law that threatens to ban the company from the country.

In the filing, the US accused TikTok of implementing "deficient" ways of screening for accounts created by children and obstructing parents when they tried to delete them.

A review of 1,700 requests from parents to cancel accounts that were made between 2019 and 2020 found that 30% were still active in November 2021, according to the filing.

It said moderators charged with reviewing accounts flagged as underage were only authorised to act if they saw explicit admission of a child's age, while being given limited access to user videos.

It said they typically had only a few seconds to make their decisions.

Officials asked the court to order a stop to TikTok's actions and determine penalties for each violation.

"This action is necessary to prevent the defendants, who are repeat offenders and operate on a massive scale, from collecting and using young children's private information without any parental consent or control," said principal deputy assistant attorney general Brian Boynton, head of the Justice Department's Civil Division.

TikTok is among the most popular social media platforms in the world, claiming more than 1 billion users globally and more than 170 million in the US.

Surveys by Pew Research have found that more than 60% of US teens aged 13-17 use the platform, more than half of them on a daily basis.

The lawsuit states the US government seeks "to put an end" to TikTok's alleged "unlawful massive-scale invasions of children's privacy".

The company has faced fines in the UK and Europe over similar issues.

Top News / World+Biz

United States (US) / US Department of Justice / TikTok

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The GLS450 carries over Mercedes’s current design trends, such as the humongous grille covering the front fascia and a large logo at the centre. PHOTOS: Abdullah Al Istiyak

Mercedes GLS450: Here’s why every driveway of upscale Dhaka has one

17m | Wheels
Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

1d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

2d | Panorama
Anti-quota students from Dhaka University blocked Shahbagh intersection, waving national flags and chanting slogans on Sunday (7 July), demanding the abolition of the quota system in government jobs. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Bangladesh cannot afford another unrest

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

17h | Videos
Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

15h | Videos
Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

17h | Videos
Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

19h | Videos