TikTok creators, some US Democratic lawmakers oppose ban on app

USA

Reuters
23 March, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 23 March, 2023, 09:50 am

Related News

TikTok creators, some US Democratic lawmakers oppose ban on app

Reuters
23 March, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 23 March, 2023, 09:50 am
U.S. Representative Jamal Bowman (D-NY) joins TikTok creators at a news conference to speak out against a possible ban of TikTok at the House Triangle at the United States Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 22, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
U.S. Representative Jamal Bowman (D-NY) joins TikTok creators at a news conference to speak out against a possible ban of TikTok at the House Triangle at the United States Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 22, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

TikTok creators and three US Democratic Party lawmakers on Wednesday said they opposed any potential ban on the Chinese-owned short video sharing app that is used by more than 150 million Americans.

On Thursday TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew will testify before the US House Energy and Commerce Committee amid growing calls for a ban over national security concerns at a time when relations between Beijing and Washington have deteriorated.

Representatives Jamaal Bowman, Mark Pocan and Robert Garcia and TikTok creators called at a press conference in Washington for broad-based privacy legislation that would address all large social media companies.

"Why the hysteria and the panic and the targeting of TikTok?" Bowman asked. "Let's do the right thing here - comprehensive social media reform as it relates to privacy and security."

Still, far more US lawmakers want TikTok banned. Critics fear that TikTok user data in the United States could be passed on to China's government. Last week, TikTok said the administration of President Joe Biden demanded its Chinese owners divest their stakes or it face a potential ban.

Creators talked on Wednesday about posting videos of baking cakes or selling greeting cards to TikTok followers. Some held up signs saying TikTok benefits small businesses. TikTok says 5 million businesses use the app.

TikTok creator Jason Linton uses TikTok to share videos of his three adopted children in Oklahoma and has interacted with people around the world.

"I am asking our politicians - don't take away the community that we've all built - a community that lasts, that loves," Linton said at the press conference.

Pocan said a "xenophobic witch hunt" is motivating some in Congress to seek a TikTok ban. "Banning TikTok isn't the answer. Making sure Americans data is safe is," he said.

Senator Ed Markey, a Democrat, said on the Senate floor on Wednesday that TikTok is a threat that needs to be addressed but it is not the only surveillance threat to young people. That position "is deliberately missing the Big Tech forest for the TikTok trees."

Democratic Senator Mark Warner said two additional senators backed his bipartisan legislation with Republican John Thune to give the Biden administration new powers to ban TikTok.

"Congress needs to give the administration the tools to review and mitigate the harms posed by foreign technology products that come from adversarial nations," Warner said.

Top News / World+Biz

TikTok / US / Democratic Party

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Massachusetts-based engineering geologist Mir Fazlul Karim. Illustration: TBS

'In terms of seismic risk, most of Bangladesh including Dhaka is moderately safe'

1h | Panorama
Ships anchored on the port channel in Patenga sea beach. Photo: Aneek Chanda

The beauty of our port city, Chattogram

3h | Explorer
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

4h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

US Ambassador graces the closing ceremony of Lalbagh Fort Hammam Khana restoration

4h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Why Black Sea is so important for Russia?

Why Black Sea is so important for Russia?

1h | TBS World
What is Interpol red alert?

What is Interpol red alert?

16h | TBS Stories
Haaland is only 3 goals behind to set a record in the English league

Haaland is only 3 goals behind to set a record in the English league

14h | TBS SPORTS
End of Ukraine war no closer after Putin, Xi talks

End of Ukraine war no closer after Putin, Xi talks

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

2
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

3
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

4
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

5
Photo: Collected
Crime

Mahiya Mahi arrested in DSA case; sent to jail for 'defaming police'

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year