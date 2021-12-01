Three students shot dead at US Michigan high school; suspect arrested

USA

Reuters
01 December, 2021, 08:30 am
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 08:36 am

Related News

Three students shot dead at US Michigan high school; suspect arrested

The motive of the shooter was unknown

Reuters
01 December, 2021, 08:30 am
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 08:36 am
Parents walk away with their kids from the Meijer&#039;s parking lot where many students gathered following an active shooter situation at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, US November 30, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Parents walk away with their kids from the Meijer's parking lot where many students gathered following an active shooter situation at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, US November 30, 2021. Photo :Reuters

A 15-year-old boy killed three fellow high school students and wounded eight other people upon opening fire with a semi-automatic handgun at a Michigan high school, and he was quickly arrested, police said.

One of those wounded was a teacher and the remainder were students at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, about 40 miles (65 km) north of Detroit, the Oakland County Sheriff's office said.

The motive of the shooter was unknown, officials said.

Those killed were a 16-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl, Undersheriff Michael McCabe told reporters at the scene.

Two of the wounded were in surgery and six were in stable condition, McCabe said.

The suspect, a sophomore at the school, was believed to have acted alone and was arrested without resistance after firing 15 to 20 shots, McCabe said.

"The whole thing lasted five minutes," McCabe said.

The suspect divulged nothing to police and demanded his right to a lawyer upon being advised not to speak by his parents, McCabe said.

"My heart goes out to the families enduring the unimaginable grief of losing a loved one," President Joe Biden told reporters while touring a Minnesota technical college.

Top News / World+Biz

Michigan / US / Shooting / School

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Now you can also warm up your scarf

Now you can also warm up your scarf

22h | Brands
Maverick’s products cover almost everything that is part of lifestyle only excluding ethnic collections like punjabi.

Apex’s Maverick emerges as a lifestyle brand

23h | Brands
ZEproject: How members of hijra and transgender community secured RMG jobs

ZEproject: How members of hijra and transgender community secured RMG jobs

23h | Panorama
Mominul Islam, the Managing Director of IPDC

IPDC Finance: The transformational pioneers of NBFIs in Bangladesh

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

2d | Videos
Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

2d | Videos
Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

2d | Videos
Before I Die

Before I Die

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

3
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

4
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

5
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

6
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says