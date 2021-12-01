Three students shot dead at US Michigan high school; suspect arrested

Parents walk away with their kids from the Meijer's parking lot where many students gathered following an active shooter situation at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, US November 30, 2021. Photo :Reuters

A 15-year-old boy killed three fellow high school students and wounded eight other people upon opening fire with a semi-automatic handgun at a Michigan high school, and he was quickly arrested, police said.

One of those wounded was a teacher and the remainder were students at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, about 40 miles (65 km) north of Detroit, the Oakland County Sheriff's office said.

The motive of the shooter was unknown, officials said.

Those killed were a 16-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl, Undersheriff Michael McCabe told reporters at the scene.

Two of the wounded were in surgery and six were in stable condition, McCabe said.

The suspect, a sophomore at the school, was believed to have acted alone and was arrested without resistance after firing 15 to 20 shots, McCabe said.

"The whole thing lasted five minutes," McCabe said.

The suspect divulged nothing to police and demanded his right to a lawyer upon being advised not to speak by his parents, McCabe said.

"My heart goes out to the families enduring the unimaginable grief of losing a loved one," President Joe Biden told reporters while touring a Minnesota technical college.