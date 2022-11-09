These people made history on US election day 2022

USA

Ella Ceron and Kelsey Butler; Bloomberg
09 November, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2022, 08:28 pm

These people made history on US election day 2022

The year’s mid-term elections in the US have resulted in a series of firsts, making the country’s politicians more representative of the people they serve

Ella Ceron and Kelsey Butler; Bloomberg
09 November, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2022, 08:28 pm
Wes Moore, from left, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Maura Healey and Alex Padilla Photographers: Anna Rose Layden/Bloomberg;Al Drago/Bloomberg; Mark Stockwell/EPA/Bloomberg; Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg
Wes Moore, from left, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Maura Healey and Alex Padilla Photographers: Anna Rose Layden/Bloomberg;Al Drago/Bloomberg; Mark Stockwell/EPA/Bloomberg; Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg

More women than ever ran for US governor, more Black women ran for Congress, and more LGBTQ people vied for a spot in the House of Representatives or Senate. As the results come in, many of those people are projected to win their races. They're not only making history, but making the country's governing bodies more representative of the people they serve. 

Congress and governor's houses have become more diverse in recent years, albeit slowly. The nation's highest elected officials still skew White and male — even as the country becomes more racially and ethnically diverse.

This year, however, voters across the nation and political spectrum, elected a series of firsts. Here's a list of candidates projected to win by the Associated Press: 

Governor's races

  • In Maryland, Democrat Wes Moore will be the state's first Black governor. Moore is a combat veteran, Rhodes Scholar and the former chief executive officer of the Robin Hood Foundation, an organization that fights poverty in New York City and is backed by many on Wall Street.
  • Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a Republican, has become the first woman elected to serve as governor of Arkansas. Sanders served as White House Press Secretary during Donald Trump's presidency. There were nine women serving as governors as of Tuesday, tying a record set in 2014, according to the Center for American Women and Politics.
  • In Massachusetts, Maura Healey will be the first woman elected to serve as the state's governor. (She's not the first woman to serve in the role, however. In 2001, Republican Jane Swift, then lieutenant governor, became acting governor when Paul Cellucci resigned.) A Democrat, Healey is the first lesbian to win a governor's race.
  • Both Massachusetts and Arkansas elected women to both the governor and lieutenant governorships: Democrat Kim Driscoll campaigned with Healey in Massachusetts, while Republican Leslie Rutledge won her race in Arkansas and will serve alongside Huckabee Sanders.
  • New York Governor Kathy Hochul became the first woman elected to the state's chief executive position. The incumbent governor defeated Republican challenger Lee Zeldin, a member of the House of Representatives from Long Island. Hochul was first appointed governor after Andrew Cuomo resigned from the post in Aug. 2021
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

The US Senate

  • Incumbent California Senator Alex Padilla cemented his seat by becoming the first Latino elected to the role in the state's history. Just under 40% of state residents are Hispanic or Latino; Padilla was appointed to the position that was vacated by Vice President Kamala Harris.
  • Republican Katie Britt will be the first woman elected to represent Alabama in the Senate. She bested Democrat Will Boyd, and will take the seat vacated by her former boss, Sen. Richard Shelby. Britt is the first Republican woman to represent Alabama; the two Democrat women who previously held the position were both appointed.

The US House of Representatives

  • For the first time, a member of Generation Z will have representation in Congress. Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost, an activist born in 1997, won an Orlando-area district previously held by Representative Val Demings. A survivor of gun violence, he previously worked with March for Our Lives, the nonprofit founded by Marjory Stoneman Douglas students in the wake of the Parkland mass shooting.
  • Pennsylvania elected its first Black woman to Congress: Summer Lee, a Democrat. A former organizer with the Fight for $15, a worker-rights group, Lee is set to represent the state's 12th congressional district, which includes Pittsburgh.
  • Illinois will have its first Latina member of Congress in Delia Ramirez, a Democrat. She will represent the state's 3rd Congressional district, which includes parts of Chicago. She is the third person of Hispanic descent to represent the state in Congress; she follows Reps. Luis Gutiérrez and Jesús "Chuy" García.
First Gen Z Democrat secures Florida house seat in US Midterm elections

The US Senate

  • Incumbent California Senator Alex Padilla cemented his seat by becoming the first Latino elected to the role in the state's history. Just under 40% of state residents are Hispanic or Latino; Padilla was appointed to the position that was vacated by Vice President Kamala Harris.
  • Republican Katie Britt will be the first woman elected to represent Alabama in the Senate. She bested Democrat Will Boyd, and will take the seat vacated by her former boss, Sen. Richard Shelby. Britt is the first Republican woman to represent Alabama; the two Democrat women who previously held the position were both appointed.

The US House of Representatives

  • For the first time, a member of Generation Z will have representation in Congress. Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost, an activist born in 1997, won an Orlando-area district previously held by Representative Val Demings. A survivor of gun violence, he previously worked with March for Our Lives, the nonprofit founded by Marjory Stoneman Douglas students in the wake of the Parkland mass shooting.
  • Pennsylvania elected its first Black woman to Congress: Summer Lee, a Democrat. A former organizer with the Fight for $15, a worker-rights group, Lee is set to represent the state's 12th congressional district, which includes Pittsburgh.
  • Illinois will have its first Latina member of Congress in Delia Ramirez, a Democrat. She will represent the state's 3rd Congressional district, which includes parts of Chicago. She is the third person of Hispanic descent to represent the state in Congress; she follows Reps. Luis Gutiérrez and Jesús "Chuy" García.
Eight takeaways from US midterms so far

State Representatives

  • James Roesener, a Democrat, will be the first trans man to serve in a state legislature. He will represent New Hampshire's 22nd state House District, Ward 8. Just over 6% of the 1,063 out LGBTQ candidates running in 2022 races were transgender, according to the Victory Fund, an incubator for LGBTQ candidates.

More women than ever ran for US governor, more Black women ran for Congress, and more LGBTQ people vied for a spot in the House of Representatives or Senate. As the results come in, many of those people are projected to win their races. They're not only making history, but making the country's governing bodies more representative of the people they serve. 

Congress and governor's houses have become more diverse in recent years, albeit slowly. The nation's highest elected officials still skew White and male — even as the country becomes more racially and ethnically diverse.

Disclaimer: This article first appeared on Bloomberg, and is published by special syndication arrangement. 

Top News / World+Biz / Politics

US election day 2022 / Wes Moore / Sarah Huckabee Sanders / Maura Healey / Alex Padilla

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Courtesy

International vintage car rally enters Bangladesh

11h | Wheels
Imran Khan may be working the crowds to a frenzy, but that is little guarantee that he can have the ground shift for the soldiers. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan: An angry Imran Khan, a rattled army

11h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Twitter layoffs will shrink free speech around the world

10h | Panorama
If you drive an MX-5, you will know exactly what makes it the most popular roadstar in the world. Photo: Akif Hamid

Mazda Miata MX-5 RF: Why Miata is always the answer

10h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

RU medical center itself 'sick'

RU medical center itself 'sick'

2h | Videos
All domestic construction materials under one roof

All domestic construction materials under one roof

2h | Videos
How KC Collection wants to take furniture business to another height

How KC Collection wants to take furniture business to another height

2h | Videos
How football world cup started

How football world cup started

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

4
Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists
Health

Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists

5
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

6
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?