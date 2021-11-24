Suspect in Wisconsin parade attack charged with homicide, court sets bail at $5 mln

USA

Reuters
24 November, 2021, 09:10 am
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 09:14 am

The high bail comes after Brooks was released from custody in another case after posting $1,000 cash bond on Nov. 11

Photo : Collected
Photo : Collected

The man accused of driving his vehicle into a traditional Christmas parade near Milwaukee made his first court appearance on Tuesday since the weekend rampage and was charged with homicide, as the death toll rose to six.

The death toll was raised after prosecutors said an 8-year-old boy had died, marking the first death of a child in the incident.

Darrell Brooks, 39, appeared in Waukesha County Circuit Court and the court commissioner set bail at $5 million. Authorities said Brooks deliberately drove an SUV through police barricades on Sunday and the annual parade in the city of Waukesha, about 20 miles (32 km) west of Milwaukee.

The high bail comes after Brooks was released from custody in another case after posting $1,000 cash bond on Nov. 11, an amount that the Milwaukee County district attorney's office now says was "inappropriately low in light of the nature of the recent charges" against him.

