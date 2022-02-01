Storm packing heavy ice, snow bears down on central US

USA

Reuters
01 February, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2022, 10:20 pm

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A major winter storm is expected to wallop much of the central United States on Tuesday, bringing heaving snow, freezing rain and ice, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

The system, which will last through Thursday in certain parts of the region, is likely to dump six to 12 inches of snow over portions of the southern Rockies and south and central Plains, with snowfall stretching into the Midwest.

A "corridor of heavy ice" will stretch from the Ohio River Valley down to Texas, according to a forecast from NWS' National Prediction Center.

"Winter Storm Watches and Warnings are in effect for much of the areas to be affected by heavy snow and ice," the weather agency said.

Extremely cold air caused by Arctic high pressure that is expected to descend over the Plains on Wednesday will send temperature plummeting to between 15-25 degrees Fahrenheit (-9.4 and -3.8 degrees Celsius) below average in some areas, the NWS added.

The storm threatening the central United States comes days after fierce winter weather engulfed the northeastern part of the country, dropping more than two feet (60 cm) of snow on some areas while packing high winds, prompting thousands of flight cancellations and curtailing access to the roads in some states.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

