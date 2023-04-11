South Korea says leaked US intel document 'untrue' amid US spying allegations

USA

Reuters
11 April, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 11 April, 2023, 09:00 am

Related News

South Korea says leaked US intel document 'untrue' amid US spying allegations

Reuters
11 April, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 11 April, 2023, 09:00 am
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin testifies before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on President Biden&#039;s proposed budget request for the Department of Defense for fiscal year 2024, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 28, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin testifies before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on President Biden's proposed budget request for the Department of Defense for fiscal year 2024, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 28, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A senior South Korean security official said on Tuesday that information contained in purportedly leaked US confidential documents that appeared to be based on internal discussions among top South Korean officials is "untrue" and "altered."

Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo made the remark as he departed for Washington ahead of President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to the US on April 26, stressing that the two countries' alliance remained strong.

Several documents have recently been posted on social media offering a partial, month-old snapshot of the war in Ukraine, including one that gives details of internal discussions among South Korean officials about US pressure on Seoul to help supply weapons to Ukraine.

"The two countries have a same assessment that much of the information disclosed is altered," Kim told reporters, adding that the report on South Korea is "untrue."

He did not elaborate which part of the document was untrue.

The document, which does not appear to have a date on it, said that South Korea had agreed to sell artillery shells to help the US replenish its stockpiles, insisting that the "end user" should be the US military. But internally, top South Korean officials were worried that the US would divert them to Ukraine.

South Korea has said its law forbids supplying weapons to countries engaged in conflict, meaning it can't send arms to Ukraine.

The US report appeared to be based in part on signals intelligence, which suggests the United States had been spying on South Korea, one of its most important allies.

Reuters has not independently verified the authenticity of the documents. Some giving battlefield casualty estimates from Ukraine appeared to have been altered to minimise Russian losses.

Kim said the latest revelation will not have an impact on South Korea's alliance with the US

"The US is the country with the world's best intelligence capabilities and since (Yoon's) inauguration we have shared intelligence in almost every sector," Kim said.

Earlier, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin held phone talks with his South Korean counterpart on Tuesday and discussed recent media reports on the leak of confidential US documents, South Korea's defence ministry said.

During the phone conversation, which took place at the request of Austin, the Pentagon chief vowed to closely communicate and cooperate with South Korea on the issue, the ministry said.

World+Biz

south korea / US

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Currently Augmedix Bangladesh employs more than 800 people, out of which more than 500 are scribes who support US doctors. Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladeshi scribes who keep the US healthcare system running

47m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why ASEAN never lived up to its potential as a regional gamechanger

21h | Thoughts
Dani Rodrik. Sketch: TBS

Will new trade policies leave the developing world behind?

22h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

Plastic Exchange Store: Bidyanondo's recipe for a plastic-free Saint Martin's Island

18h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Modi releases tiger census data

Modi releases tiger census data

13h | TBS World
Where do squad dogs go after retirement?

Where do squad dogs go after retirement?

18h | TBS Stories
Two Black Holes close to earth discovered

Two Black Holes close to earth discovered

19h | TBS Science
Eid busy in Munshiganj readymade clothing village

Eid busy in Munshiganj readymade clothing village

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

2
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

3
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

4
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

5
Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula
Banking

Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka