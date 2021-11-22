'Some fatalities,' more than 20 hurt after vehicle plows through parade in Wisconsin

A red SUV speeds past attendees moments before plowing into a crowd at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, US, in this still image taken from a November 21, 2021 social media video. Photo :Reuters

A sport utility vehicle plowed through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, striking more than 20 people including children and causing "some fatalities," the city's police chief said.

Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said a person of interest was in custody and the suspect vehicle had been recovered after the incident in Waukesha, about 20 miles (32 km) west of Milwaukee.

A shelter-in-place order had been lifted, police said.

"A red SUV drove into our Christmas parade that we were holding downtown. More than 20 individuals were injured as a result of this incident," Thompson told reporters.

Asked about the fatalities, Thompson said: "I don't have an exact number at this time."

It was not known whether the incident was related to terrorism, he added.

A video posted online of the incident showed a red SUV plowing through the parade, appearing to run over more than a dozen people.

In a second video, police appeared to open fire on the vehicle as it crashed through street barriers.