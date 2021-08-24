Six US states do not join $26 billion opioid settlements with distributors, J&J

USA

Reuters
24 August, 2021, 09:45 am
Last modified: 24 August, 2021, 09:45 am

Related News

Six US states do not join $26 billion opioid settlements with distributors, J&J

The state will litigate its claims if needed, the statement said

Reuters
24 August, 2021, 09:45 am
Last modified: 24 August, 2021, 09:45 am
The Johnson &amp; Johnson logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 29, 2019/Reuters
The Johnson & Johnson logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 29, 2019/Reuters

At least six US states, including Georgia, did not fully sign on to a proposed $26 billion settlement with three drug distributors and Johnson & Johnson, which have been accused of fueling the nation's opioid epidemic, according to the states' attorneys general.

States had until Saturday to decide whether to support the $21 billion proposed settlement with McKesson Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp and Cardinal Health Inc and a separate $5 billion agreement with J&J.

But in a sign that talks were continuing despite the passing of the deadline, Georgia - the most populous hold-out state - on Monday indicated it could wind up backing the agreement.

"We have not rejected the deal, but we have not joined because at the present time joining the national settlements does not guarantee the best outcome for Georgia and its counties, cities and citizens," said an emailed statement from the office of the attorney general, Christopher Carr. "We remain active in representing Georgia throughout negotiations, and we're going to continue to get input from Georgia stakeholders."

The state will litigate its claims if needed, the statement said.

World+Biz

J&J / Opium / US states

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Jamila Begum: Housewife turns butcher

Jamila Begum: Housewife turns butcher

12h | Videos
TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

1d | Videos
Bangladesh's Shomi with SRK and Beyoncé

Bangladesh's Shomi with SRK and Beyoncé

1d | Videos
Truck Lagbe: Solving your transportation problem

Truck Lagbe: Solving your transportation problem

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

4
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

5
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 