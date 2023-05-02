Six dead after dust storm causes fatal US car crash

USA

BSS/AFP
02 May, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 02 May, 2023, 09:29 am

Related News

Six dead after dust storm causes fatal US car crash

BSS/AFP
02 May, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 02 May, 2023, 09:29 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

At least six people died Monday after a dust storm caused visibility to plummet along a US highway, leading to crashes involving nearly 100 vehicles, police said.

Some 40-60 passenger vehicles, along with 30 commercial vehicles, crashed in the Midwestern state of Illinois "due to excessive winds blowing dirt from farm fields across the highway," the Illinois State Police said in a statement.

Two semi-trucks caught fire as a result of the late-morning crashes, which occurred along a two-mile stretch of Interstate 55, the statement said.

The highway is a major thoroughfare, connecting cities like Chicago and St. Louis.

More than 30 people were taken to the hospital with injuries ranging "from minor to life threatening," police said. Victims ranged from ages two to 80.

Images published from the scene showed firefighters in the dusty, hazy aftermath, in some cases in near zero-visibility conditions as smoke -- and sometimes fires -- rose from vehicles, some of which had careened off the highway.

Eight people died in a similar accident in Utah in 2021, when a sandstorm caused a series of crashes ensnaring 22 vehicles.

Top News / World+Biz

Dust Storm / US

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

n the last six years, Naquib has found eight different high-yielding varieties of native date palm, made thousands of seedlings out of those trees, and systematically planted them. Photos: Noor-A-Alam

Date palm sugar: In search of a centuries-old local industry

1d | Panorama
Interesting board games to buy with Eid Salami

Interesting board games to buy with Eid Salami

1d | Brands
Kaaruj is one of the prime movers in the industry of local home decor items. Photo: Courtesy

Reimagine your interior with 4 products from Kaaruj

1d | Brands
Bangladesh became home to the highest number of green garment factories in the world with 183 USGBC LEED-certified factories. Photo: Mumit M

A net living wage remains a pipe dream

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

1d | TBS World
Workers are going through the hardest time

Workers are going through the hardest time

1d | TBS Today
Shah Banik's 200 year old wonder medicine store

Shah Banik's 200 year old wonder medicine store

16h | TBS Stories
History of Sharbat

History of Sharbat

19h | TBS Food

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

3
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

4
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

6
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada