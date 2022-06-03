Shooting at Wisconsin cemetery leaves 2 wounded; no arrests

USA

Reuters
03 June, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 03 June, 2022, 09:23 am

Related News

Shooting at Wisconsin cemetery leaves 2 wounded; no arrests

The incident came after deadly mass shootings at a supermarket in New York, an elementary school in Texas and a hospital in Oklahoma

Reuters
03 June, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 03 June, 2022, 09:23 am
Shooting at Wisconsin cemetery leaves 2 wounded; no arrests

At least two people were wounded when multiple gunshots were fired at people attending a funeral in the US state of Wisconsin on Thursday, police said.

The incident came after deadly mass shootings at a supermarket in New York, an elementary school in Texas and a hospital in Oklahoma.

Multiple gunshots were fired into a crowd of mourners at an afternoon grave-side funeral at Graceland Cemetery in Racine, Wisconsin, a suburb of Milwaukee, Racine police Sergeant Kristi Wilcox told reporters.

One of the victims, a young female, was treated at a local hospital and released, but the second victim, apparently suffering more serious injuries, was flown by helicopter to a Milwaukee hospital, Wilcox said.

No suspect was in custody, she said, adding police were asking anyone with information or video footage that might assist investigators to come forward. Asked whether multiple shooters may have been involved, Wilcox said she was "not at liberty to say." And she said she could not confirm initial reports that the shooting may have come from a car.

Mayor Cory Mason issued a statement saying he had ordered police to enforce an 11 pm curfew through the weekend for anyone under the age of 18.

"Today's heinous shooting at a cemetery while a family was already mourning the loss of a loved one is a new low for these perpetrators of violence in our community. The violence has got to stop," Mason wrote.

Milwaukee television station TMJ4 News, citing family members attending the grave-side service, said five relatives of the man who was being buried at the time were struck by gunfire, though their conditions were not immediately known.

A man who lives across the street from the cemetery, Rey Brantley, told Milwaukee television station TMJ4 News that he was picking his daughter up from school when he heard gunfire, and that his son was playing basketball nearby and came close to being shot.

"Who in their right mind would go and shoot up a funeral in broad daylight," Brantley said in an on-camera interview. "Those people were attending a funeral."

The shooting came a day after a gunman killed four people and himself at a medical center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. 

Nineteen school children and two teachers were shot to death on 24 May during a siege at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that ended when police killed the 18-year-old assailant. 

And an 18-year-old avowed white supremacist, also armed with a semiautomatic weapon, killed 10 people, most of them Black, at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, on May 14 in what authorities said was a racially motivated attack.

The suspect arrested in the Buffalo shooting pleaded not guilty on Thursday to 25 counts in an indictment returned by a grand jury.

Top News / World+Biz

Mass shooting / Wisconsin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Britain&#039;s Queen Elizabeth leaves after a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, London, Britain October 12, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Seeing the Queen, meeting the Queen

1h | Panorama
In celebration of the seminal street food flavours around the globe, Renaissance Hotel Dhaka is serving a treasure trove of delectable tastes and aromas to Dhakaites this weekend.

Indulge in the world of finger foods

2h | Food
Johnny Depp wins: How much can the media break or make you?

Johnny Depp wins: How much can the media break or make you?

1h | Panorama
People with hectic schedules would not require a gym subscription if they chose to cycle their daily commute. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Would you consider cycling to work?

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rain in TSC

Rain in TSC

2h | Videos
Redbird Capital Partners is going to be the new owner of AC Milan

Redbird Capital Partners is going to be the new owner of AC Milan

2h | Videos
From now on banks will fix the dollar rate

From now on banks will fix the dollar rate

2h | Videos
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

3
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

4
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%

6
We are not Sri Lanka, but it does not take much to be so 
Analysis

We are not Sri Lanka, but it does not take much to be so 