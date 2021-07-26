Seven killed in vehicle pileup caused by sandstorm in Utah

USA

Reuters
26 July, 2021, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2021, 03:48 pm

Related News

Seven killed in vehicle pileup caused by sandstorm in Utah

The crash took place on Interstate 15 in Millard County, Utah Highway Patrol said in a statement

Reuters
26 July, 2021, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2021, 03:48 pm
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

At least seven people were killed and others were flown to hospital in critical condition when around 20 vehicles crashed in a pileup during a sandstorm that reduced visibility on a Utah highway, state authorities said.

The crash took place at around 5 pm Pacific Time (12 am GMT) on Interstate 15 in Millard County, Utah Highway Patrol said in a statement.

Images of the crash site posted on the highway patrol website show a line of wrecked cars, pickups and huge tractor trailer trucks, with piles of debris on the road. One smashed red vehicle was wedged on an angle behind a truck.

World+Biz

USA / Sand Strom / Vehicle Pileup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

21h | Videos
TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

21h | Videos
TBS World: Mars rover to begin hunt for signs of life

TBS World: Mars rover to begin hunt for signs of life

21h | Videos
TBS Explainer: How Pegasus spyware works

TBS Explainer: How Pegasus spyware works

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

2
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

3
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

4
Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link
Infrastructure

Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link

5
Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities
Economy

Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cooking oil can be used as tool to reduce child marriage in Bangladesh, US study finds