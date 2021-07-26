Seven killed in vehicle pileup caused by sandstorm in Utah

At least seven people were killed and others were flown to hospital in critical condition when around 20 vehicles crashed in a pileup during a sandstorm that reduced visibility on a Utah highway, state authorities said.

The crash took place at around 5 pm Pacific Time (12 am GMT) on Interstate 15 in Millard County, Utah Highway Patrol said in a statement.

Images of the crash site posted on the highway patrol website show a line of wrecked cars, pickups and huge tractor trailer trucks, with piles of debris on the road. One smashed red vehicle was wedged on an angle behind a truck.