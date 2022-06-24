Senators urge US role in probe of Al Jazeera journalist's killing

USA

Reuters
24 June, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2022, 12:36 pm

Related News

Senators urge US role in probe of Al Jazeera journalist's killing

The Israeli army had said shortly after the incident that Abu Akleh might have been accidentally shot by one of its soldiers or a Palestinian militant in an exchange of gunfire

Reuters
24 June, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2022, 12:36 pm
Artist Jaber Abbas, 35 years old, applies final touches to a mural that he painted to pay tribute to Al Jazeera journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot dead during an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank, in Nazareth, Israel May 16, 2022. REUTERS/Ammar Awad TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Artist Jaber Abbas, 35 years old, applies final touches to a mural that he painted to pay tribute to Al Jazeera journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot dead during an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank, in Nazareth, Israel May 16, 2022. REUTERS/Ammar Awad TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A group of 24 US senators on Thursday urged President Joe Biden to ensure direct US involvement in the investigation of the killing of an Al Jazeera journalist who was covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank last month.

The lawmakers, all of them Democrats plus two independents, called for "a thorough and transparent investigation under US auspices" into the shooting death of Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American reporter, in Jenin on 11 May.

Israeli and Palestinians officials have exchanged recriminations over the incident, which has heightened tensions.

"It is clear that neither of the parties on the ground trust the other to conduct a credible and independent investigation," wrote the lawmakers, led by Senator Chris Van Hollen, in a letter to Biden, who is due to visit Israel in July.

"We believe the only way to achieve that goal is for the United States to be directly involved," they wrote.

A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said the United States is not conducting an official investigation" but urged both sides to share evidence with each other. "We expect full accountability for those responsible," the spokesperson added.

The Israeli embassy said Israel conducted a thorough inquiry and "continues to call for an investigation with the United States in an observer role."

The Palestinian Authority said in late May its investigation showed Abu Akleh was shot by an Israeli soldier in a "deliberate murder." 

Israel denied the accusation.

The Israeli military concluded "unless the bullet is handed over, it is impossible to determine which side fired the fatal shot," but the Palestinian Authority has refused to do so, the Israeli embassy said.

It denied any Israeli soldier "targeted a journalist."

The Israeli army had said shortly after the incident that Abu Akleh might have been accidentally shot by one of its soldiers or a Palestinian militant in an exchange of gunfire.

World+Biz

Israel / Al Jazeera / journalist

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Our team full of hope and mettle, before we entered the disaster zone. PHOTO: SWAMIM AHMED

How we survived 4 days in Sunamganj flood

2h | Panorama
Photo: Tamara Yesmin Toma

Immigrants or refugees: Who really are the Maldoiyas?

4h | Features
Selim Raihan, executive director, Sanem. Photo: TBS

'To make full use of the bridge's connectivity in this region, we need Padma Plus'

4h | Interviews
‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Where you get modern pottery, handicrafts and sculptures

Where you get modern pottery, handicrafts and sculptures

3h | Videos
Which plants can you decorate the house with?

Which plants can you decorate the house with?

3h | Videos
'Dream of building smart country will be shattered if IT equipment prices go up'

'Dream of building smart country will be shattered if IT equipment prices go up'

4h | Videos
Alpha and omega of universal pension scheme

Alpha and omega of universal pension scheme

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Dhaka wants local investors in Nepal’s hydropower

4
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

5
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

6
File Photo
Markets

Shops, markets to remain closed after 8pm from Monday