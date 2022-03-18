Schwarzenegger tells Russian people their leaders are lying to them

USA

Reuters
18 March, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 18 March, 2022, 09:41 am

Related News

Schwarzenegger tells Russian people their leaders are lying to them

The Hollywood star said in the nine-minute video on Twitter that the Kremlin was intentionally lying to Russians by saying the invasion was intended to "denazify" Ukraine

Reuters
18 March, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 18 March, 2022, 09:41 am
Then California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger outside the West Wing of the White House, February 22, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Then California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger outside the West Wing of the White House, February 22, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger on Thursday told the Russian people that they are being fed misinformation about their country's assault on Ukraine and appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the attack.

The Hollywood star said in the nine-minute video on Twitter that the Kremlin was intentionally lying to Russians by saying the invasion was intended to "denazify" Ukraine. Russia describes its actions as a "special operation."

"Ukraine did not start this war, neither did nationalists or Nazis," he said, noting the country's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is Jewish. "This is not the Russian people's war."

Europe's biggest invasion since World War Two has ravaged Ukrainian cities and sent more than 3 million refugees fleeing to neighboring countries.

It is unclear how much people in Russia know about the war after the Kremlin cut access to various media channels and websites.

Schwarzenegger asked Russians to spread the word about the "human catastrophe" and told Russian protesters the world is watching.

"The world has seen your bravery. We know you have suffered the consequences of your courage," he said. "You are my new heroes."

The 74-year-old Republican, who started as a bodybuilder before reaching worldwide fame in action films, called on Putin to stop the invasion. He said thousands of Russian soldiers have been killed while their leaders have lied to them.

"Your lives, your limbs, your futures have been sacrificed for a senseless war," he told Russian soldiers, saying his father had similar experiences as an Austrian soldier during World War Two.

Top News / World+Biz

Arnold Schwarzenegger / Russia / Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Selim Raihan, SANEM’s executive director and Dhaka University’s economics professor. Illustration: TBS

‘It will be difficult to capture the reality of inflation without incorporating the changing consumption patterns’

21h | Panorama
Amir Hamza is Bangla’s Bob Dylan? Really?

Amir Hamza is Bangla’s Bob Dylan? Really?

23h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Do co-curricular activities help you find jobs?

20h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The importance of getting someone’s name right

23h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

World's deadliest sniper Wali dies in Ukraine

World's deadliest sniper Wali dies in Ukraine

12h | Videos
Janata Bank celebrates 102nd birth anniversary of Bangabandhu

Janata Bank celebrates 102nd birth anniversary of Bangabandhu

12h | Videos
Aquascaping: The spirit of nature aquarium

Aquascaping: The spirit of nature aquarium

12h | Videos
Vidya Balan is coming with thriller movie 'JALSHA'

Vidya Balan is coming with thriller movie 'JALSHA'

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years

5
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion

6
Avik is going to be the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Avik Anwar creates history, becomes the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh