From schools to sports, a new wave of Covid-19 disrupts US life

Universities canceled events, the National Football League reported a record number of cases, and long lines formed at New York City testing clinics as a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases and concern over the Omicron variant disrupted American life anew.

The NFL and two other major North American sports leagues scrambled to control outbreaks as the threat of widespread schedule disruptions loomed larger.

US diplomatic efforts fell victim to the new spate of infections with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken cutting short a brief trip to Southeast Asia after learning of a Covid-19 case in the press corps accompanying him.

Over the past month, new cases have risen nearly 50% to a seven-day average of 122,000 new infections per day, according to a Reuters tally. At this point in 2020, the United States was reporting an average of 219,000 new infections per day.

Across the country, Covid hospitalizations have risen about 40% over the last month, according to a Reuters tally.