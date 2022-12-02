San Francisco police defend 'killer robots' plan

USA

BSS/AFP
02 December, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 09:44 am

Related News

San Francisco police defend 'killer robots' plan

BSS/AFP
02 December, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 09:44 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Police in San Francisco defended their potential use of killer robots on Thursday, insisting they would be a "last resort" and only for very dangerous situations.

Detectives in the California city, where residents complain of a spike in crime, were granted permission this week to deploy machines capable of lethal force.

City supervisors said if a high-ranking San Francisco Police Department officer gives the green light, armed robots could be sent in to tackle very violent suspects like mass shooters or suicide bombers.

"The use of robots in potentially deadly force situations is a last resort option," San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said Thursday.

"We live in a time when unthinkable mass violence is becoming more commonplace. We need the option to be able to save lives in the event we have that type of tragedy in our city."

SFPD already has a number of robots in its arsenal, which are remotely controlled and used in "bomb situations, hazardous materials incidents, and other incidents where officers may need to keep a safe distance before rendering a scene secure," the force said.

The change in the city's rules will mean "robots could be used to deliver an explosive charge to breach a structure containing a violent or armed subject.

"The charge would be used to incapacitate or disorient a violent, armed, or dangerous subject who presents a risk of loss of life.

"Robots equipped in this manner would only be used to save or prevent further loss of innocent lives."

But the reassurances were not enough to assuage fears of a future that resembles the movie "Terminator" or the dystopian tech TV show "Black Mirror."

"Nope. Nope. Nope. and NOPE," tweeted @doggieLB

"And when it 'malfunctions' like EVERY computer has done. Who gets held accountable?" wrote @Numbor1dad on Twitter.

World+Biz

San Francisco / Killer robots / police

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collcted

Deeper and darker than you think: Illicit wildlife trade in Bangladesh

39m | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Why is it so difficult to correct NIDs, passports and certificates in Bangladesh?

2h | Panorama
Laboni Khatun and Dr Munjur-E-Moula Sketch: TBS

We should embrace the circular economy before it's too late

23h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

AIUB is committed to provide an enriching undergraduate and graduate experience: VC Dr Carmen Z. Lamagna

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

4 African nations standout in Qatar World Cup

4 African nations standout in Qatar World Cup

13h | Videos
World to see first all-female refereeing team for a men's World Cup match Friday

World to see first all-female refereeing team for a men's World Cup match Friday

13h | Videos
Raihan shows remarkable improvement in one month of gene therapy

Raihan shows remarkable improvement in one month of gene therapy

15h | Videos
Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill