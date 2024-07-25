Salman Rushdie's alleged attacker faces terrorism charges

USA

Reuters
25 July, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2024, 04:53 pm

Related News

Salman Rushdie's alleged attacker faces terrorism charges

Matar faces life in prison if found guilty on the federal terror charges.

Reuters
25 July, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2024, 04:53 pm
Hadi Matar appears in court on charges of attempted murder and assault on author Salman Rushdie, in Mayville, New York, US, August 18, 2022. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario/File Photo
Hadi Matar appears in court on charges of attempted murder and assault on author Salman Rushdie, in Mayville, New York, US, August 18, 2022. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario/File Photo

The man accused of attempting to kill author Salman Rushdie in New York two years ago now faces federal terrorism charges for his alleged support for Hezbollah, according to an indictment unsealed on Wednesday.

The grand-jury indictment charges Hadi Matar, the New Jersey man already facing state charges of attempted murder and assault for a 2022 knife attack on Rushdie, with three terror charges, including carrying out an act of terrorism and providing material support to Hezbollah, a US-designated terrorist group that was founded by Iran in Lebanon during the early 1980s.

Matar faces life in prison if found guilty on the federal terror charges.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We allege that in attempting to murder Salman Rushdie in New York in 2022, Hadi Matar committed an act of terrorism in the name of Hizballah ..." Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a written statement.

Iran's supreme leader at the time, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, pronounced a fatwa, or religious edict, calling upon Muslims to kill Rushdie upon publication of Rushdie's 1988 book, "The Satanic Verses," considered blasphemous by some Muslims. Rushdie, the acclaimed India-born novelist, then spent a decade in hiding.

Prosecutors allege that Matar was motivated in part by a 2006 speech given by Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah in which he endorsed the fatwa calling for Rushdie's death.

Hezbollah's media office in Lebanon did not reply to a request for comment on the charges tying Matar to the group.

Matar, who has Lebanese roots, has pleaded not guilty on the state charges of second-degree attempted murder and assault. He is detained in the Chautauqua County Jail in Mayville, New York, awaiting trial.

Matar was arraigned on Wednesday in US District Court in Buffalo, New York. His public defender, Nathaniel Barone, said his client would plead not guilty to the federal charges.

Matar is a Shi'ite Muslim. Hezbollah is a Shi'ite Islamist group and shares the ideology of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

While Iran's pro-reform government of President Mohammad Khatami distanced itself from the fatwa in the late 1990s, it was never lifted.

Rushdie was blinded in his right eye and his left hand was badly injured by the stabbing attack in August 2022 on a stage just as Rushdie was to deliver a lecture at an educational retreat near Lake Erie.

This year the writer released a memoir recounting the assault, "Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder."

World+Biz

Salman Rushdie / United States / Terrorism

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Qutub Shahi Tombs have mausoleums of the Qutub Shahi dynasty. PHOTO: TAREQ ONU

Hyderabad, the city of Nizams

4h | Explorer
The last of the fax machines in Dhaka

The last of the fax machines in Dhaka

12h | Panorama
Why must the prepaid electricity metre users suffer?

Why must the prepaid electricity metre users suffer?

12h | Panorama
Wedding bells ring soundless

Wedding bells ring soundless

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

6d | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

6d | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos