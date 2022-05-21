S Korea, US vow new measures to deter N Korea, expand economic partnership

S Korea, US vow new measures to deter N Korea, expand economic partnership

In a joint statement issued after the first summit between US President Joe Biden and new South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, the two countries vowed to expand their alliance to tackle issues beyond North Korea

U.S. President Joe Biden attends a bilateral meeting with South Korean President Yoon Seok-youl at the People&#039;s House in Seoul, South Korea, May 21, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Joe Biden attends a bilateral meeting with South Korean President Yoon Seok-youl at the People's House in Seoul, South Korea, May 21, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The United States and South Korea agreed on Saturday to step up measures to deter North Korea, and expand cooperation on a range of measures from cybersecurity and nuclear energy to regional security and supply chains.

In a joint statement issued after the first summit between US President Joe Biden and new South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, the two countries vowed to expand their alliance to tackle issues beyond North Korea, while remaining open to talks with Pyongyang.

