Russia blasts US stance in embassy row, cautious on Ukraine

USA

Reuters
09 December, 2021, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 06:56 pm

Related News

Russia blasts US stance in embassy row, cautious on Ukraine

Reuters
09 December, 2021, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 06:56 pm
Vehicles drive past the embassy of the U.S. in Moscow, Russia August 21, 2017. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor/File Photo
Vehicles drive past the embassy of the U.S. in Moscow, Russia August 21, 2017. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor/File Photo

Russia accused the United States on Thursday of refusing to cooperate in a longstanding row over their respective embassies, two days after the issue was raised in a call between presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that despite reaching an understanding on some "peripheral" issues, the two countries were deadlocked in the dispute over the size and working of their diplomatic missions.

"Overall this whole bloc of issues is at a deep impasse and practically cannot be resolved because of the lack of US cooperation," Ryabkov was quoted by Interfax news agency as saying.

The US and Russian embassies have come under staffing pressure as each side has cut the other's representation in a series of tit-for-tat exchanges as bilateral relations have sunk to their worst point since the end of the Cold War.

The Kremlin has said Putin proposed to Biden that the two countries should resolve the stand-off by lifting the staffing limits they had imposed.

Tuesday's call was dominated by tensions over Ukraine, with Biden voicing concern about a Russian military build-up near the border with its former Soviet neighbour and telling him Moscow would face serious economic consequences if it invaded.

Putin has said talk of an invasion is "provocative" and accused Ukraine and NATO of fanning tensions.

Biden said the next day he hoped for an announcement by Friday of high-level meetings with Russia and major NATO allies to discuss Moscow's concerns and the possibility of "bringing down the temperature along the eastern front".

Rybabkov described this as a "unilateral" statement, implying the US side had not discussed it with Moscow.

Asked if Russia would object to the participation of other NATO members, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "We cannot say, because there is no understanding of how all this will be arranged."

World+Biz

Ukraine / USA-RUssia / Russia-uk / Russia-Ukraine Relations

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A shophopper taking pictures of products from a retail brand outlet to send to the customer. Photo: Courtesy

Shophopper: The art of virtual haggling 

8h | Panorama
Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

1d | Earth
What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

1d | Panorama
Founding members of Frontliners: Shafiqul Islam Khan, Salman Rahman and Abul Bashar Bhuiyan (from left to right). Photo: Courtesy

Frontliners: The app designed to save doctors from their woes

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

2h | Videos
3.92 crore Bangladeshis multidimensionally poor

3.92 crore Bangladeshis multidimensionally poor

2h | Videos
Hasina ranks 43rd on Forbes list of most powerful women

Hasina ranks 43rd on Forbes list of most powerful women

2h | Videos
Photo: Collected

Body of missing child found in Ctg canal after 3 days

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study