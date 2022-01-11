Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dead at age 78

Durst mostly stayed one step ahead of the law until he told on himself during the making of the 2015 HBO documentary series "The Jinx," in which Durst was caught on a hot microphone saying to himself, "What the hell did I do? ... Killed them all, of course."

Robert Durst sits for opening statements in his murder trial in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020. Photo :Reuters
Robert Durst sits for opening statements in his murder trial in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020. Photo :Reuters

Robert Durst, the multimillionaire real estate heir who was serving a life sentence for murder in California and was the prime suspect in two other murders over the past four decades, died in prison at age 78, his lawyer's office said on Monday.

The law office of Chip Lewis told Reuters he died of natural causes, while Lewis told the New York Times that Durst went into cardiac arrest and died at the San Joaquin General Hospital, where he had been taken for testing.

Durst had once been groomed to take over The Durst Organization, one of New York City's premier real estate companies, but instead spent many of his formative years evading law enforcement and the last several years of life in jail.

Durst mostly stayed one step ahead of the law until he told on himself during the making of the 2015 HBO documentary series "The Jinx," in which Durst was caught on a hot microphone saying to himself, "What the hell did I do? ... Killed them all, of course."

Durst was arrested just before the final episode aired.

