Results of state-level abortion ballot measures in the US election

Competing yard signs for and against Amendment 3, a measure that would establish a constitutional right to abortion dot neighborhoods in Kansas City, Missouri, US, October 11, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

Abortion is on the ballot in 10 US states in Tuesday's election, including battleground states that play critical roles in the presidential race and the fight for control of Congress.

The Democratic Party's presidential candidate, US Vice President Kamala Harris, has sought to build support for the ballot measures, which each propose amending the state's constitution to enshrine a right to abortion. The Republican Party, led by former President Donald Trump, has opposed the measures, which follow the US Supreme Court's 2022 ruling that abortion access was not a constitutional right.

Here are the results as projected by Edison Research of voting on state-level ballot measures in Tuesday's election:

FLORIDA - Failed

The ballot measure, which required at least 60% of the vote to pass, would have amended the state constitution to guarantee abortion rights. Since May, Florida has banned abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy, with rare exceptions.

Trump, a Florida resident, has said he would vote against the ballot measure, after initially appearing to suggest he would vote in favour.

ARIZONA - Results not yet known

The ballot measure would amend the state constitution to guarantee abortion rights up to foetal viability, generally considered to be around 23 or 24 weeks. The state currently bans abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy.

NEVADA - Results not yet known

The ballot measure would amend the state constitution to guarantee abortion rights. State law already permits abortions up to 24 weeks, but amending Nevada's constitution would make it harder to roll those rights back. Voters would need to approve the measure twice, this year and again in 2026, to amend the constitution.

MISSOURI - Results not yet known

The ballot measure would amend the state constitution to guarantee a "right to reproductive freedom." Abortion is presently banned in Missouri, with few exceptions.

MONTANA - Results not yet known

The ballot measure would amend the state constitution to guarantee abortion rights. The amendment would uphold current law in Montana, where abortion remains legal.

COLORADO - Results not yet known

The ballot measure, which requires at least 55% of the vote to pass, would amend the state constitution to guarantee abortion rights. The amendment would uphold current law in Colorado, where abortion remains legal.

SOUTH DAKOTA - Results not yet known

The ballot measure would amend the state constitution to guarantee abortion rights. Abortion is presently banned in South Dakota, with few exceptions.

NEBRASKA - Results not yet known

Nebraska voters faced two opposing ballot measures. One would add the right to access abortions to the state constitution. The other would enshrine the state's current 12-week ban, with exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother.

In the unlikely event that both measures pass, the one that gets the most affirmative votes would take precedence, according to state officials.

NEW YORK - Results not yet known

The ballot measure would amend the Equal Protection Clause of the New York Constitution to enshrine access to abortion and guarantee individuals' autonomy over reproductive healthcare. Abortion remains legal in New York.

MARYLAND - Results not yet known

The ballot measure would amend the state constitution to guarantee a "right to reproductive freedom," including the ability to continue or end one's own pregnancy. Abortion remains legal in Maryland.