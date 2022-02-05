Republicans censure Cheney, Kinzinger, call 6 January probe attack on 'legitimate political discourse'

US Rep. Adam Kinzinger gets emotional as he speaks during a hearing by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, July 27, 2021. Photo :Reuters

The Republican Party on Friday censured U.S. Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for joining Congress' investigation of the 6 January, 2021, Capitol attack and Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election defeat, calling the probe an attack on "legitimate political discourse."

Cheney and Kinzinger are the only Republicans on the House of Representatives 6 January select committee. The panel is investigating who -- including people in Trump's circle -- had any role in planning or enabling the worst assault on the US Capitol since the War of 1812.

The resolution censuring Cheney and Kinzinger, approved at a Republican National Committee meeting in Salt Lake City, accused them of "participating in a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse."

Thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol that day, smashing windows, assaulting police officers and sending lawmakers and then-Vice President Mike Pence running for their lives after Trump made a fiery speech repeating his false claims that his election defeat was the result of widespread fraud.