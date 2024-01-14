Relatives recount Gaza deaths as protesters in Washington demand ceasefire

USA

Reuters
14 January, 2024, 09:05 am
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 09:09 am

Related News

Relatives recount Gaza deaths as protesters in Washington demand ceasefire

The protesters repeated their call for US President Joe Biden to stop sending arms to Israel and chanted "free Palestine" and "ceasefire now"

Reuters
14 January, 2024, 09:05 am
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 09:09 am
People protest following the U.S. and Britain strikes across Yemen against Iran-backed Houthi forces, at a rally in Seattle, Washington, U.S., January 12, 2024. REUTERS/David Ryder
People protest following the U.S. and Britain strikes across Yemen against Iran-backed Houthi forces, at a rally in Seattle, Washington, U.S., January 12, 2024. REUTERS/David Ryder

Family members of Palestinians killed in Israel's military campaign in Gaza shared grief-ridden stories with thousands of protesters who gathered in downtown Washington on Saturday demanding an immediate ceasefire.

In one of the largest pro-Palestinian demonstrations to date in the US capital, the protesters repeated their call for US President Joe Biden to stop sending arms to Israel and chanted "free Palestine" and "ceasefire now."

Some people chanted: "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" - a slogan that critics interpret as a call for the elimination of Israel.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Adam Abosherieah, one of the speakers, said over 100 family members, including his 83-year-old father, mother, and brother, have been killed in Israeli air strikes.

"Dozens of my family members' bodies are still under the rubble," Abosherieah, a pharmacist from New Jersey, said. "President Biden can easily put a stop to this genocide ... He can easily pick up the phone and call Israel to stop this madness."

Other speakers included Randa Muhtaseb, who said she lost 36 family members in Gaza, and Alaa Hussein Ali, who spoke about over 100 of his relatives killed in Israeli attacks. Reuters could not independently verify these figures.

The latest escalation in the Gaza conflict followed an attack on Israel on 7 Oct by the Palestinian group Hamas, which Israel said killed 1,200 people.

Israel's subsequent assault on Hamas-governed Gaza has killed more than 23,000 Palestinians, about 1% of the 2.3 million population there, according to Gaza's health ministry.

Israel and the US deny allegations of a genocide in Gaza. South Africa has officially pressed those charges against Israel at the International Court of Justice. Washington and Israel have also argued a ceasefire will benefit Hamas and have resisted such calls.

The war has led to protests in many parts of the US, including near airports and bridges in New York City and Los Angeles, vigils outside the White House, and marches in Washington near the US Capitol.

On Saturday, protesters came to Washington from different parts of the country and echoed concerns about Biden's military support for Israel.

"We cannot tolerate this, we cannot allow our money to be used to murder children across the world ... that money could be used over here for good causes," said Suhail Mustafa, a protester from Cleveland.

Though long a fervent supporter of Israel, Biden has expressed concern over civilian deaths as the war has gone on.

Biden has previously described Israel's bombing campaign as "indiscriminate," and said on Monday he had been working "quietly" with the Israeli government to encourage it to reduce its attacks and "significantly get out of Gaza."

Mohammed Kaiseruddin, 79, who flew in from Chicago for the protest, was holding a sign that read: "Freedom for Gaza and the West Bank."

"The Biden administration has truly disappointed everyone," said Kaiseruddin, who described himself as typically voting for Democrats. "They seem to have lost their sense of humanity. When it comes to Palestine and Israel, his values are upside down completely."

Another protester, Judy Johnson, said she resigned from the Democratic Party over US military support for Israel, although she added she would still vote for Democrats in the November US presidential elections if the choice was between Biden and Republican rival former President Donald Trump.

"I don't think people see an alternative to Trump, so they'll vote for Biden," Johnson said.

Hamas-Israel war / World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / Israel-Hamas Conflict / Palestine / Washington

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The psychology behind choosing a signature is, it should be unique in a way so that no one can copy it. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The art of deconstructing our signatures

2h | Panorama
The area surrounding Uttara North station is still being developed, where many high-rise buildings are under construction. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How metro rail reshapes Dhaka residents’ housing choices

1d | Panorama
Aman rice prices rose despite production surpassing all previous records last year and supply hitting the market from early December. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Food price paradox: How far will the effects reach?

2d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Nazmus D Shams: Meet the man transforming the country’s wedding industry

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

AFCON starts tonight

AFCON starts tonight

13h | Videos
The most powerful passports in the world

The most powerful passports in the world

2h | Videos
Exporting goods by sea became doubled due to Houthi attacks

Exporting goods by sea became doubled due to Houthi attacks

16h | Videos
Oil soars as US, UK strike on Houthis stirs up geopolitical worries

Oil soars as US, UK strike on Houthis stirs up geopolitical worries

12h | Videos