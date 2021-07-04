'Ready for Fourth of July?': Nasa's Hubble telescope shows off cosmic fireworks

USA

Hindustan Times
04 July, 2021, 11:35 am
Last modified: 04 July, 2021, 11:41 am

Related News

'Ready for Fourth of July?': Nasa's Hubble telescope shows off cosmic fireworks

The open star cluster, in all its brilliant flare, is called NGC 330. It is located in the constellation Tucana (the Toucan), about 180,000 light-years away inside the Small Magellanic Cloud, Nasa said

Hindustan Times
04 July, 2021, 11:35 am
Last modified: 04 July, 2021, 11:41 am
The image uses observations from Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 and incorporates data from two very different astronomical investigations. Photo :NASA via Hindustan Times
The image uses observations from Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 and incorporates data from two very different astronomical investigations. Photo :NASA via Hindustan Times

As the United States celebrates its Independence Day on July 4 with a grand display of fireworks and pyrotechnics from New York City to Philadelphia -- the National Aeronautics and Space Administration has something else planned, albeit in its signature style. Nasa's Hubble Space Telescope (HST) on Friday dropped an image of a dazzling star cluster 180,000 light-years away, which could very well be mistaken for cosmic fireworks in space.

"Ready for the Fourth of July weekend?" Hubble tweeted from its official handle on the social media platform, sharing details of the star cluster.

The open star cluster, in all its brilliant flare, is called NGC 330. It is located in the constellation Tucana (the Toucan), about 180,000 light-years away inside the Small Magellanic Cloud, Nasa said. The image of the star cluster, which consisted of a multitude of stars, was taken with the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.

The image uses observations from Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3 and incorporates data from two very different astronomical investigations, said the European Space Agency (ESA). The first aimed to understand why stars in star clusters appear to evolve differently from stars elsewhere, while the second focused on how large stars can actually be before they become doomed to end their lives in cataclysmic supernova explosions.

According to Nasa, all the stars contained in such a cluster are roughly the same age, since they form from a single primordial cloud of gas and dust. "This makes them useful natural laboratories for astronomers to learn how stars form and evolve," Nasa said in its status update.

July 4, 2021, marks the 245th anniversary of the founding of the United States. Independence Day -- known colloquially as the Fourth of July -- is celebrated in the United States on July 4 annually. The day is usually marked with a splendid display of fireworks, as citizens gather across several states to observe a pyrokinetic show in the night sky. To date, the largest of such displays has taken place in New York City, where more than 22 tons of pyrotechnics were held in the East River in 2009.

Science / World+Biz

cosmic fireworks / Hubble telescope / NASA / Fourth of July

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: 1 out of 5 pets getting infected by Covid-19 through owners

TBS World: 1 out of 5 pets getting infected by Covid-19 through owners

17h | Videos
Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

17h | Videos
TBS Stories: From garment industry owner to cattle farmer

TBS Stories: From garment industry owner to cattle farmer

22h | Videos
TBS Today: Walt Disney returns to Bangladesh

TBS Today: Walt Disney returns to Bangladesh

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

3
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

4
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time

5
Moshtaq Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time  

6
A part of the building collapsed due to blast. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Bangladesh

Huge explosion at Moghbazar, 7 killed, more than 100 injured