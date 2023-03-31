Reaction to former President Donald Trump's indictment

USA

Reuters
31 March, 2023, 04:50 am
Last modified: 31 March, 2023, 04:59 am

Former US President Donald Trump acknowledges people as he gets in his SUV outside Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, March 9, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Former US President Donald Trump acknowledges people as he gets in his SUV outside Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, March 9, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury after a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, becoming the first former US president to face criminal charges, two sources said on Thursday.

The charges arise from an investigation led by Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. The specific charges are not yet known and the indictment will likely be announced in the coming days, the New York Times reported.

Below is reaction to news of the indictment:

TRUMP'S FORMER LAWYER RUDY GIULIANI ON TWITTER:

The 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, has been indicted by a Grand Jury in New York following District Attorney Alvin Bragg's irresponsible and politically-motivated efforts to take him down. A sad day for America."

DEMOCRATIC US REPRESENTATIVE ADAM SCHIFF ON TWITTER:

"The indictment of a former president is unprecedented. But so too is the unlawful conduct in which Trump has been engaged. A nation of laws must hold the rich and powerful accountable, even when they hold high office. Especially when they do. To do otherwise is not democracy."

MICHAEL COHEN, FORMER LAWYER TO TRUMP, ON MSNBC:

"Today's indictment is not the end of the chapter, it is just the beginning ... Accountability really matters."

REPUBLICAN US SENATOR TED CRUZ ON TWITTER:

"The Democrat Party's hatred for Donald Trump knows no bounds. The 'substance' of this political persecution is utter garbage. This is completely unprecedented and is a catastrophic escalation in the weaponization of the justice system."

 

