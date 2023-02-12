'Radar anomaly' detected, but no 'object' found over Montana: US military

USA

BSS/AFP
12 February, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 12 February, 2023, 10:37 am

'Radar anomaly' detected, but no 'object' found over Montana: US military

Airspace was closed over part of the state of Montana on Saturday and a fighter jet was sent to investigate a "radar anomaly" but the plane did not find anything unusual in the sky, the US military said.

North American air defense "detected a radar anomaly and sent fighter aircraft to investigate. Those aircraft did not identify any object to correlate to the radar hits," a statement from the North American Aerospace Defense Command and US Northern Command said.

Officials "will continue to monitor the situation," the statement added, only hours after a joint US-Canadian operation shot down an object over the Yukon territory in Canada.

