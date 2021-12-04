Police search for parents charged in Michigan school shooting

Photographs of James and Jennifer Crumbley, who had been scheduled for arraignment on four counts of manslaughter after authorities say their son Ethan, 15, carried out the deadliest US school shooting of 2021 in Oxford, Michigan, US, are seen in these undated handout photos released by police on December 3, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Authorities searched for the parents of a Michigan teenager accused of murdering four fellow high school students, after they were charged with involuntary manslaughter on Friday for buying their son the weapon as a Christmas gift and ignoring warning signs as late as the day of the shooting.

A fugitive warrant was issued for James and Jennifer Crumbley, who failed to appear for a court arraignment on Friday, and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office posted a Be On the Lookout notice for them on Facebook.

"If they think they're going to get away, they're not," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told CNN.

The pursuit began three days after officials accused their 15-year-old son, Ethan, of carrying out the deadliest US school shooting of 2021, the latest in a long series of mass shootings at US schools.

Two lawyers for the couple, Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman, said in a statement the Crumbleys were returning for their arraignment and, "They are not fleeing from law enforcement."

But a scheduled 4:30 p.m. (2130 GMT) video arraignment did not take place as planned.