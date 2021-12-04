Police search for parents charged in Michigan school shooting

USA

Reuters
04 December, 2021, 09:00 am
Last modified: 04 December, 2021, 09:07 am

Related News

Police search for parents charged in Michigan school shooting

The pursuit began three days after officials accused their 15-year-old son

Reuters
04 December, 2021, 09:00 am
Last modified: 04 December, 2021, 09:07 am
Photographs of James and Jennifer Crumbley, who had been scheduled for arraignment on four counts of manslaughter after authorities say their son Ethan, 15, carried out the deadliest US school shooting of 2021 in Oxford, Michigan, US, are seen in these undated handout photos released by police on December 3, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Photographs of James and Jennifer Crumbley, who had been scheduled for arraignment on four counts of manslaughter after authorities say their son Ethan, 15, carried out the deadliest US school shooting of 2021 in Oxford, Michigan, US, are seen in these undated handout photos released by police on December 3, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Authorities searched for the parents of a Michigan teenager accused of murdering four fellow high school students, after they were charged with involuntary manslaughter on Friday for buying their son the weapon as a Christmas gift and ignoring warning signs as late as the day of the shooting.

A fugitive warrant was issued for James and Jennifer Crumbley, who failed to appear for a court arraignment on Friday, and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office posted a Be On the Lookout notice for them on Facebook.

"If they think they're going to get away, they're not," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told CNN.

The pursuit began three days after officials accused their 15-year-old son, Ethan, of carrying out the deadliest US school shooting of 2021, the latest in a long series of mass shootings at US schools.

Two lawyers for the couple, Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman, said in a statement the Crumbleys were returning for their arraignment and, "They are not fleeing from law enforcement."

But a scheduled 4:30 p.m. (2130 GMT) video arraignment did not take place as planned.

Top News / World+Biz

police / Parents / Michigan / School Shooting

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If South Africa had vaccinated a sizable portion of its population on time, this variant might not have become a source of concern for many. Photo: Reuters.

Omicron is a result of inequity in vaccine distribution

19h | Analysis
Le Delicia’s menu offers cakes, savory, desserts, cookies, breads, etc.

Fashion house Le Reve launches bakery brand 'Le Delicia'

20h | Food
On 14 November this year, only three people were at the prayer hall of Brahmo Samaj mandir, where at least 90 devotees can congregate at a time. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A Patuatuli temple: One of the last bastions of Bangladesh's Brahmo Samaj

22h | Panorama
US President Joe Biden speaks at an event at Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on 31 March, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Biden’s democracy summit is a South Asian diplomatic flub

23h | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

2d | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

2d | Videos
Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

2d | Videos
Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

3
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

4
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

5
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

6
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'