Ten killed in mass shooting in Los Angeles area, police say

USA

Reuters
22 January, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2023, 06:37 pm

Screenshot from a video shows emergency responders at the shooting scene, following a shooting at Monterey Park, California, US January 22, 2023. TNLA/Handout via REUTERS
Screenshot from a video shows emergency responders at the shooting scene, following a shooting at Monterey Park, California, US January 22, 2023. TNLA/Handout via REUTERS

Ten people were killed in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, at a ballroom dance venue late on Saturday as residents in the predominantly Asian American city were celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year, police said.

The suspected gunman fled the scene, and police were still trying to find him, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said early on Sunday morning, about five hours after the attack.

There was no information yet about a motive for the attack, the department added.

Another 10 people were taken to local hospitals to be treated for injuries, and at least one was in critical condition.

The shooting took place after 10 pm (0600 GMT on Sunday) around the location of a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration, US media reported. About two thirds of residents of Monterey Park a city around 7 miles (11 km) from downtown Los Angeles, are Asian American.

Footage posted on social media showed injured people on stretchers being taken to ambulances by emergency staff. Around the scene of the shooting police guarded cordoned-off streets, the video showed.

"Our hearts go out to those who lost loved ones tonight in our neighboring city, Monterey Park, where a mass shooting just occurred," Los Angeles City Controller Kenneth Mejia wrote on Twitter.

Tens of thousands of people had attended the festival earlier in the day.

 

