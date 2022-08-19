Planes trying to land collide in California, multiple fatalities reported

Two planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport and at least two of the three occupants were killed.(AP)

At least two people were killed in a mid-air collision between two small aircraft in the US state of California on Thursday. The incident occurred when the two planes were trying to land at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3pm, according to a tweet from the city of Watsonville.

Multiple agencies responded to Watsonville Municipal Airport after 2 planes attempting to land collided. We have reports of multiple fatalities," city's official Twitter handle posted. "Investigation is underway, updates to follow."

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, two people were onboard a twin-engine Cessna 340 and a pilot was aboard a single-engine Cessna 152 during the crash. It was not immediately clear whether anyone survived. No one on the ground was injured, reported Associated Press.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

"We are grieving tonight from this unexpected and sudden loss," said City of Watsonville Mayor Ari Parker. "I want to express my deepest and most heartfelt condolences."

Photos and videos posted on social media showed the wreckage of a plane in a field by the airport and a plume of smoke visible from a nearby street. In the photograph shared by the city of Watsonville, a damaged small building can be seen as plane's parts lay inside.