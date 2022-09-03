Plane circling Mississippi city threatens to crash into Walmart, store evacuated: Cops

USA

Hindustan Times
03 September, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2022, 08:21 pm

Related News

Plane circling Mississippi city threatens to crash into Walmart, store evacuated: Cops

The plane started circling about 5 am and was still in the air more than three hours later

Hindustan Times
03 September, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2022, 08:21 pm
Plane circling Mississippi city threatens to crash into Walmart, store evacuated: Cops

The pilot of a small airplane circling over a Mississippi city on Saturday morning has threatened to crash the aircraft into a Walmart store, police said.

The Tupelo Police Department said in a Facebook post that the Walmart and a nearby convenience store had been evacuated. The plane started circling about 5 a.m. and was still in the air more than three hours later.

Police said they have made contact with the pilot directly.

"Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given," the police wrote. "With the mobility of an airplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo."

Law enforcement told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal shortly after 8 a.m. that the plane had left the airspace around Tupelo and was flying near a Toyota manufacturing plant in nearby Blue Springs.

"State law enforcement and emergency managers are closely tracking this dangerous situation," Gov. Tate Reeve s wrote on Twitter. "All citizens should be on alert and aware of updates from the Tupelo Police Department."

Leslie Criss, a magazine editor who lives in Tupelo, woke up early and was watching the situation on TV and social media. Several of her friends were outside watching the plane circle overhead.

"I've never seen anything like this in this town," Criss told The Associated Press. "It's a scary way to wake up on a Saturday morning."

Top News / World+Biz

Walmart / USA / USA attack / 9/11 Attack

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: Color Clouds

Color Clouds: has gentrified ‘Hawai Mithai’

9h | Food
A male Shama singing. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Song of Shama: ‘Relieves my deepest griefs!’

7h | Panorama
Photos: The Nest

The Nest: A multi-cuisine restaurant with a homely atmosphere

11h | Food
Illustration: TBS

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Which method takes the most space to produce electricity

Which method takes the most space to produce electricity

9h | Videos
Potassium salt lowers health hazards

Potassium salt lowers health hazards

10h | Videos
Photo: TBS

The curse of Jurgen Klopp

12h | Videos
A language that has no word for 'no'

A language that has no word for 'no'

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

5
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman