Person sets themselves on fire outside US Supreme Court

USA

BSS/AFP
23 April, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2022, 01:20 pm

Related News

Person sets themselves on fire outside US Supreme Court

BSS/AFP
23 April, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2022, 01:20 pm
Person sets themselves on fire outside US Supreme Court

A person set themselves on fire outside the US Supreme Court on Friday, a spokeswoman said -- the second incident to raise alarm near the Capitol in Washington in a week.

"At approximately 6:30 pm (2230 GMT), an individual went onto the plaza in front of the Supreme Court building and set themselves on fire," Supreme Court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe said in a statement.

 "This is not a public safety issue," she said, adding that no one else was injured. No details about the person's health, identity or motives were
provided.

 "A medical helicopter just landed near the Capitol for a medical emergency," US Capitol Police tweeted shortly after the incident.

 The helicopter landed on the plaza and airlifted the person to a local hospital, McCabe said.

  The area was inaccessible and under investigation on Friday.  The incident comes days after the Capitol was evacuated when authorities sounded a threat
alarm over a harmless parachute stunt.

 The alarm was triggered by a US Army parachute demonstration team's flyover at a nearby baseball stadium as part of a pre-game show.

Top News / World+Biz

US Supreme Court

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A pair of Hill Mynas. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Hill Myna nesting: Hopefully, out of reach of the pet-traders

3h | Panorama
The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

5h | Panorama
Royals at night: Toyota Crown sehri meet 2022

Royals at night: Toyota Crown sehri meet 2022

3h | Wheels
Preventive maintenance: Car liquids you need to change regularly

Preventive maintenance: Car liquids you need to change regularly

3h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Technological innovation to replace old batteries

Technological innovation to replace old batteries

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Black money whitening scope yet to bear fruit

5h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Sharbat-E-Mohabbat!

5h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Eid shopping 2022: Facebook influencing clothing choices

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

2
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

3
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

4
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

6
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?