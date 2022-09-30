Pentagon chief: Too soon to say who might be behind Nord Stream pipeline ruptures

USA

Reuters
30 September, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 30 September, 2022, 10:46 am

Related News

Pentagon chief: Too soon to say who might be behind Nord Stream pipeline ruptures

Reuters
30 September, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 30 September, 2022, 10:46 am
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin speaks after a meeting at the American military&#039;s Ramstein Air Base near Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany, September 8, 2022. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin speaks after a meeting at the American military's Ramstein Air Base near Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany, September 8, 2022. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday it was still too soon to speculate who might have been behind the Nord Stream pipeline ruptures.

"In terms of the attack - or the damage to the pipeline, at this point I think there's a lot of speculation. But quite frankly, until a complete investigation is done, no one will be able to really determine for certain what happened," Austin told a news conference in Hawaii.

Austin added that he discussed the incident with his Danish counterpart on Wednesday, "and he pointed out to me that it will be several days before he's able to get the right team in to look at the sites and really try to determine as best possible what happened."

"Until we get further information, or are able to do further analysis, we won't speculate on who may have been responsible," Austin said.

Top News / World+Biz

USA / Pentagon / Nord Stream

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cover of &#039;Hajaro Prabad-Prabachane Chatga&#039; by Alamgir Apu.

'Hajaro Prabad-Prabachane Chatga': An important documentation of the Chatgaiya dialect

1h | Splash
Photo: Courtesy

Tahirpur: The fabled birthplace of Durga Puja in Bengal

1h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

'This time the Committee did not merely recommend, we now have an inter-ministerial agreement to save Dhaleshwari river'

1h | Interviews
Dhaleshwari: The near-death of a river

Dhaleshwari: The near-death of a river

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is operation the only solution for hernia?

Is operation the only solution for hernia?

38m | Videos
NASA’s DART hits target asteroid in Earth defense test

NASA’s DART hits target asteroid in Earth defense test

1h | Videos
How cardiologists are there in Bangladesh for children?

How cardiologists are there in Bangladesh for children?

1h | Videos
Queen Nefertiti's true beauty could soon be revealed

Queen Nefertiti's true beauty could soon be revealed

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

2
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

3
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets

4
How Bloomberg forecasts Bangladesh’s economy in long run
Economy

How Bloomberg forecasts Bangladesh’s economy in long run

5
Representational image: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Economy

Saif Powertec to launch Chattogram-UAE direct cargo ship 

6
Photo: Mumit M
Economy

Padma Bridge to boost wage by 2-4% in south, lessen climate impacts: World Bank