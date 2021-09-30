Panel probing US Capitol riot issues subpoenas to Trump rally organizers

Panel probing US Capitol riot issues subpoenas to Trump rally organizers

More than 600 people have been charged with taking part in the violence

Supporters of US President Donald Trump climb on walls at the US Capitol during a protest against the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by the US Congress, in Washington, US, January 6, 2021. Photo :Reuters
The US House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol said on Wednesday it had issued subpoenas to organizers of events and rallies leading up to the attack on the seat of government, as it broadened its inquiry.

The committee said the subpoenas were sent to 11 people, including leaders of Women for America First, a group that hosted the "Save America Rally" on Jan. 6, where then-President Donald Trump told the crowd to march to the Capitol, urging them "to show strength."

More than 600 people have been charged with taking part in the violence, which followed Republican Trump's rally speech repeating his false claims that his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden was the result of widespread fraud. Those claims have been rejected by multiple courts, state election officials and members of Trump's own administration.

The subpoenas were issued to Amy Kremer, a founder and chair of Women for America First; Kylie Kremer, a founder and executive director of the pro-Trump group and Cynthia Chafian, who submitted a permit application for the rally on behalf of the group.

