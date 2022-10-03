Over 570,000 still without power in Florida after Hurricane Ian

03 October, 2022, 09:55 pm
Downed palm fronds collect on an empty downtown intersection as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast in Sarasota, Florida, U.S. September 28, 2022. REUTERS/Steve Nesius/File Photo
Over 570,000 homes and businesses were still without power in Florida on Monday, four days after Hurricane Ian crashed across the state on 28-29 Sept. .

The death toll from the storm climbed past 80 as embattled residents in Florida and the Carolinas faced a recovery whose costs are expected in the tens of billions of dollars, and some officials faced criticism over their response. 

Insurers, meanwhile, were bracing for a hit of up to $57 billion as they try to assess the damage from Ian in Florida and South Carolina, according to risk modeling firm Verisk. read more

Utilities have restored service to most customers affected by the storm. Ian knocked out power to more than four million customers in Florida.

The storm also left more than 1.1 million homes and businesses without power in North and South Carolina after hitting those states on 30 Sept. -1 Oct.

The utility with the most outages remaining, Florida Power & Light Co (FPL), has said it expects to restore service to the majority of customers by 7 Oct. FPL is a unit of Florida energy company NextEra Energy Inc.

