NYU professor with 560,000 followers locked out of X account after spat with Elon Musk

Hindustan Times
17 August, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 17 August, 2023, 09:35 am

Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures as he visits the construction site of Tesla&#039;s Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, August 13, 2021. Patrick Pleul/Pool via Reuters
Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures as he visits the construction site of Tesla's Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, August 13, 2021. Patrick Pleul/Pool via Reuters

Renowned marketing professor, author, and public speaker Scott Galloway found himself locked out of his X account following a dispute with tech mogul Elon Musk. The altercation began when a mutual acquaintance conveyed Musk's sentiment of feeling "unfairly attacked" by Galloway and proposed a meeting, which Galloway declined.

Two days later, Galloway discovered he could no longer access his X account, a platform boasting a substantial half-a-million followers. As of Tuesday, he remains locked out for a total of 17 days, sparking discussions about freedom of expression and control on social media platforms.

Galloway's most recent X post, dated 27 July, addressed a Reuters investigation revealing Tesla's alleged suppression of complaints about driving range inaccuracies. Galloway highlighted, "Tesla intentionally gave drivers rosy driving range projections, leaving many stranded. BUT you should totally bank with X." His wry comment alludes to Musk's ambitious plan to transform the former Twitter into an expansive "everything app," venturing into financial services.

Musk himself announced on 25 July that X would introduce features enabling users to manage their entire financial spectrum. Notably, some prominent X users have reported receiving payments through the platform, adding to its mystique. For instance, controversial influencer Andrew Tate claimed he received $20,000 from X.

Reuters faced apparent repercussions on X after unveiling its Tesla exposé. Links to the news outlet's website experienced a brief five-second delay, a move perceived as retribution. This delay was reversed after other media outlets reported on it, demonstrating the intertwined relationship between online platforms and news dissemination.

Galloway has been active on X, criticizing Musk's actions and decisions. "Elon would have been a legend … if he hadn't started tweeting," Galloway wrote, underscoring the potential impact of social media on individuals' legacies.

In a lighthearted gesture, Galloway humorously referenced a recent incident involving Palo Alto police and a man "high on ketamine, and wanting to fight." He playfully attached an image of a shirtless Musk, invoking the billionaire's past spats with figures like Mark Zuckerberg.

 

