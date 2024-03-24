NYC hit by record rainfall: Commuters trapped, airlines forced to cancel flights

One unidentified man and woman were rescued by FDNY firefighters after their black Mercedes Benz became submerged underneath an overpass on the westbound 65th Street Central Park Traverse Saturday. Photo: Robert Miller/ The New York Post

New York City experienced a rainfall record during Saturday's storm with more than 3.6 inches recorded in Central Park as droves of commuters were flooded on the roads and airlines across the tri-state area experienced delays and cancellations.

The rain started early Saturday morning, making a mess of roads citywide, reports The New York Post.

Across the city, vehicles got stuck in water, leaving drivers stranded.

The NYPD had to rescue three people near Central Park on Saturday afternoon.

One unidentified man and woman were rescued by FDNY firefighters after their black Mercedes Benz became submerged underneath an overpass on the westbound 65th Street Central Park Traverse.

With Mother Nature not cooperating Saturday morning, New York City's largest amusement park, Luna Park in Coney Island, had to postpone its planned opening.

Many see it as a fun-filled kickoff to spring and summer, but instead because of Saturday's total washout, the opening was delayed until Sunday, along with Deno's Wonder Wheel Amusement Park next door.

