New York Governor Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, state attorney general finds

FILE PHOTO: New York governor Andrew Cuomo speaks as the USNS Comfort pulls into a berth in Manhattan during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including employees in his office, and violated state and federal laws, according to the findings of an investigation by the state's attorney general's office.

The investigation found that Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state employees. It also found the governor and his team retaliated against a former employee for coming forward, reports the NBC.

"Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed several women," New York Attorney General Letitia James said Tuesday at a news conference, adding that his actions violated state and federal law.

Cuomo, a Democrat in his third term, has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

Over a half-dozen sexual harassment allegations were leveled at Cuomo this year, and included accusations of unwanted kissing or touching to sexual harassment. The governor has denied touching anyone inappropriately, but has acknowledged that he may have acted in ways that made people feel uncomfortable.