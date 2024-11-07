New York Times labels Trump victory a 'grave threat' to the republic

The New York Times editorial board expressed deep concern over President-elect Donald Trump's decisive victory, calling his return to power a "grave threat" to the republic.

"American voters have made the choice to return Donald Trump to the White House, setting the nation on a precarious course that no one can fully foresee," the board wrote on Wednesday, later adding, "Mr. Trump's election poses a grave threat to [the] republic, but he will not determine the long-term fate of American democracy. That outcome remains in the hands of the American people."

According to Fox News, Trump achieved a remarkable political comeback, rebounding from his 2020 defeat and impeachment over the January 6 Capitol riot with a decisive victory over Vice President Kamala Harris. Recapturing swing states such as Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Wisconsin, and making significant inroads in traditionally blue states, Trump was declared the winner by media outlets early Wednesday morning and vowed to lead the United States into a "golden era."

The New York Times, however, is far from enthusiastic about Trump's victory.

"Over the next four years, Americans must be cleareyed about the threat to the nation and its laws that will come from its 47th president and be prepared to exercise their rights in defense of the country and the people, laws, institutions and values that have kept it strong," the Times wrote.

It added all Americans should be "wary" of the incoming administration and called him "transparently motivated only by the pursuit of power and the preservation of the cult of personality he has built around himself."

The Times went on to express concerns about his leadership in foreign policy, vow to punish his enemies and surrounding himself with "enablers prepared to pledge loyalty to him."

The Times urged Democrats to reflect deeply on why they lost, suggesting they had delayed too long in acknowledging that President Biden was not fit to pursue another term. Following Biden's poor debate performance against Trump in June, the Times joined other media outlets in calling for him to step aside. Under mounting pressure, Biden withdrew as the Democratic nominee on July 21, endorsing Kamala Harris and igniting a fast-paced sprint to the campaign finish, says Fox News.

While some legacy newspapers, such as the Washington Post and Los Angeles Times, refrained from making endorsements this cycle, the New York Times made its stance clear in September. By endorsing Harris, the Times called her the only patriotic choice, asserting that Trump was unequivocally unfit for office.

This endorsement came as no surprise, marking the 17th consecutive presidential election in which the Times has backed a Democratic candidate.