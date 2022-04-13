In New York shooting, 'person of interest' identified as Frank James, 62

Hindustan Times
13 April, 2022, 08:40 am
Last modified: 13 April, 2022, 09:05 am

Law enforcement officers conduct an investigation of a van that police say is connected with the shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 12, 2022. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Law enforcement officers conduct an investigation of a van that police say is connected with the shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 12, 2022. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Hours after New York saw one of the worst outbreaks of violence in recent history, with a mass shooting that left over 20 people injured, a 'person of interest' has been identified by the police.

Along with a picture, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said they have identified the person as Frank James.

"Take a good look! This individual is a person of interest for the incident that occurred early this morning in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The investigation is ongoing, but any information is helpful! (sic)" the NYPD wrote on one of its Twitter account.

The incident, however, is not being investigated as "an act of terrorism". 

James is believed to be 62 addresses in Wisconsin and Philadelphia, Reuters reported, citing New York Police. 

Manhunt under way for gunman in NYC subway shooting that injured at least 23

When the initial reports were received after the rush-hour shooting, the police said, a gunman - in a gas mask and a construction vest - was believed to have set off a smoke canister on a subway train in Brooklyn.

He shot at least 10 people and then 13 were injured after the shooting, according to the NYPD. There were no cops present in the subway at the time of incident, a top police official was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Police believe that the suspect acted alone.

In a video from the morning - that will be etched in the memory of many - a train can be seen halting at the station as commuters rush out in panic.

Some of them are heard screaming, others are in grip of commotion while chaos is unfolding at the subway station.

