New York man charged with threatening to kill Donald Trump

USA

Reuters
11 January, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 11 January, 2022, 10:06 am

Related News

New York man charged with threatening to kill Donald Trump

In another call last month he stated that "the new Civil war could break out and taking up arms against the government is justified when ballots don't matter."

Reuters
11 January, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 11 January, 2022, 10:06 am
Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 28, 2021. Photo: REUTERS
Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 28, 2021. Photo: REUTERS

The US Secret Service arrested a 72-year-old man in New York on Monday after he allegedly phoned them threatening to kill ex-president Donald Trump, a criminal indictment showed.

Prosecutors in Brooklyn say Thomas Welnicki "knowingly and willfully threatened to kill, kidnap, and inflict bodily harm upon" the former US president.

It alleges that Melnick told US Capitol Police during an interview in July 2020 that if Trump "loses the 2020 election and refused to step down" he would "acquire weapons and take him down."

Trump is referred to as "Individual-1" in the indictment.

Melnick is also accused of having left two voice mail messages with the Secret Service's office in Long Island, New York in January last year in which he "threatened to kill" Trump as well as 12 unnamed members of Congress.

"Oh yeah that's a threat, come and arrest me. I will do anything I can to take out [Individual-1] and his 12 monkeys," Melnick, who lives in Queens, is alleged to have said.

Melnick is also accused of having called the Secret Service's desk in New York City last November three times from his cell phone, introducing himself by name each time.

"He repeatedly referred to Individual-1 as 'Hitler' and stated, 'I will do everything I can to make sure [Individual-1] is dead," reads the indictment.

In another call last month he stated that "the new Civil war could break out and taking up arms against the government is justified when ballots don't matter."

He added that he used to own a .22 calibre firearm, according to the indictment.

Melnick was arraigned on the charges in a Brooklyn federal court via videoconference later Monday and was to be released on payment of a $50,000 bond.

As part of his bail conditions, he was ordered to nightly house arrest and to be fitted with a GPS monitoring device. In addition, he was ordered to seek support for his mental health as well as to seek treatment for any addiction to alcohol or drugs, said a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office.

Top News / World+Biz

New york / Donald Trump

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hyundai unveils i20 N WRC Hybrid Rally Car

Hyundai unveils i20 N WRC Hybrid Rally Car

15h | Wheels
Already wastewater surveillance has provided authorities with a picture of rising Omicron rates. Photo: Bloomberg

Where will we find the next covid outbreak? Check the sewers

20h | Bloomberg Special
Photo caption: The news of the inauguration of a ‘reserved area’ for women and children at the beach sparked nationwide criticism and had to be cancelled after just 10 hours. Photo: Collected

Is Bangladesh a ‘women-unfriendly’ country?

22h | Analysis
Photo caption1: Fardin Ahmed became hooked on robotics during his undergraduate studies at East West University. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fardin makes intelligent humanoid robots. But he can’t find investors to help him grow

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

12h | Videos
Energy subsidy demand surging but funds made available trifle

Energy subsidy demand surging but funds made available trifle

12h | Videos
Emerald Oil, a comeback story

Emerald Oil, a comeback story

12h | Videos
Sacred hair harvest: From Indian temples to global markets

Sacred hair harvest: From Indian temples to global markets

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

3
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found

6
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment