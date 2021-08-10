New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns

USA

TBS Report
10 August, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 10:37 pm

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns

"The best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing," the 63-year-old Democrat said on Tuesday

TBS Report
10 August, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 10:37 pm
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo. Photo: Collected
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo. Photo: Collected

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns after inquiry found he sexually harassed multiple women.

New York Attorney General Letitia James's office found in its investigation that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and violated state law, reports the BBC.

The attorney general said that her office's investigation found 11 women who reported allegations against Cuomo to be credible.

"The best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing," the 63-year-old Democrat said on Tuesday.

His resignation goes into effect in 14 days. Power will then be transferred to Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul.

He faced rising pressure to resign in recent days, including from Joe Biden.

Kathy Hochul to replace Cuomo, becoming New York's first female governor

Cuomo called the impeachment investigation into him "politically motivated" — but added that he was stepping down because he would "never want to be unhelpful in any way."

"I'm a New Yorker, born and bred. I'm a fighter and my instinct is to fight through this controversy because I truly believe it is politically motivated, I believe it is unfair and it is untruthful and I believe it demonizes behavior that is unsustainable for society," he said.

Cuomo continued: "New York tough means New York loving, and I love New York, and I love you. I would never want to be unhelpful in any way."

He also said during his address Tuesday that he sees "the world through the eyes of my daughters."

He added that he was often with his three daughters while he watched some of the media coverage detailing the accusations against him.

"I want them to know" that I never did "intentionally disrespect" a woman, Cuomo said.

"Your dad made mistakes, and he apologized," he added.

 

