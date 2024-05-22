New York-Dublin video portal reopens with 'bad behaviour' fix

USA

Reuters
22 May, 2024, 10:15 am
Last modified: 22 May, 2024, 10:19 am

Related News

New York-Dublin video portal reopens with 'bad behaviour' fix

The Portal sculpture opened earlier this month linking a street in New York's Flatiron district to central Dublin. A large circular screen at each location displays a live video feed from the other

Reuters
22 May, 2024, 10:15 am
Last modified: 22 May, 2024, 10:19 am
A child greets New Yorkers as she interacts with The Portal, a public technology sculpture that links with direct connection between Dublin, Ireland and the Flatiron district in Manhattan, New York City, in Dublin, Ireland, May 21, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A child greets New Yorkers as she interacts with The Portal, a public technology sculpture that links with direct connection between Dublin, Ireland and the Flatiron district in Manhattan, New York City, in Dublin, Ireland, May 21, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A live video portal linking New York with Dublin has reopened after being fitted with sensors that organisers hope will block out inappropriate behaviour by passers-by - including exposing body parts - that led to its shut-down a week ago. 

The Portal sculpture opened earlier this month linking a street in New York's Flatiron district to central Dublin. A large circular screen at each location displays a live video feed from the other. 

Within days of its opening, some late-night revellers in Dublin took to exposing body parts and holding up pornographic images to the camera. At least one New York woman exposed her breasts.  

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"There is only a handful of people that have misbehaved," a programme manager for Dublin City Council Culture Company Nollaig Fahy told RTE radio. "Unfortunately, that's going to happen in the public realm."

In a bid to block "bad behaviour", a system of sensors has been added to blur the portal at both ends if people get too close to the camera, Fahy said. 

The portal, whose feed was restored on Monday, will operate with limited hours and with physical barriers at both locations to stop people from getting too close, Dublin City Council said in a statement.

World+Biz / Europe

Dublin / New york / Portal Sculpture

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

4 skills the next-gen data scientists need

31m | Pursuit
A light but strong framework is required for making a palki, which Mahidul buys from steel shops, and then adds wood and other materials for decoration. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Return of the palki: Bearing the weight of nostalgia

3h | Panorama
Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

17h | Features
From April to June, Jarul flowers are seen in places like roadsides, grown naturally. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Jarul: Petals that touch our souls

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BMW and Jaguar used banned China parts

BMW and Jaguar used banned China parts

1h | Videos
That is why Iran's aviation sector is in a bad state

That is why Iran's aviation sector is in a bad state

2h | Videos
Iran asked the US for help after the helicopter crash

Iran asked the US for help after the helicopter crash

14h | Videos
General Aziz Ahmed after the US sanctions

General Aziz Ahmed after the US sanctions

15h | Videos